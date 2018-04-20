Green Day frontman Billie Joe Armstrong started teasing his new project, The Longshot, earlier this month, and today they surprise released their full-length debut.

Where Green Day wear their punk influence proudly, The Longshot seems more of a straight-up, pop-inspired rock outfit with even a little classic rock and country flavoring working its way in on certain tracks. The band's entire 11-song debut disc can be heard streaming at Spotify.

Armstrong is joined in the band by Prima Donna band members Kevin Preston and David S. Field, as well Green Day's touring guitarist Jeff Matika. Prima Donna have had a close association with Green Day over the years, and Preston had previously played in another Green Day offshoot, Foxboro Hot Tubs.

Their first single, "Love Is for Losers," can be heard in the performance-based clip above.

The Longshot, The Longshot

