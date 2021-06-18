The Prodigy Rework ‘Breathe’ With Rza for ‘Fast and Furious 9′ Soundtrack

The Prodigy's driving 1996 electro-rock hit "Breathe" is getting an update for the soundtrack to the highly anticipated summer franchise blockbuster Fast and Furious 9, and the group has called Wu-Tang Clan icon Rza for the assist.

Utilizing the original music bed from "Breathe" but adding reworked lyrics with Rza that help put the rapper's own stamp on things, the collaborative effort can be heard in full below and you can check out the lyrics as well.

The Prodigy, "Breathe" (Liam H and Rene LaVice Re-Amp featuring Rza) Lyrics

RZA:

Set the time for the battleground

Guided missiles will hunt you down

Drones’ surrounds your homes

Don’t breathe you’re not safe underground

Political landscape shape has been polarized

Now it is time to reveal the zeal

Everybody breath and get mobilized

Radiation beams out your screens

It’s like a poltergeist

Trying to buy the American dream

But it’s overpriced

5 bill deal for the fighter jets

Being shipped to the Middle East

It’ll cost 10 billion more dollars for neighbors

to feels safe to breathe The Prodigy: Breathe with me

RZA: Sometimes you got to stop and breathe

The Prodigy: Breathe with me

Come breathe with me

RZA: Sometimes you got to stop RZA:

He pulls on a cigar

He pulls on the strings of his guitar

She pulled on his pants, bam, he pulled on her bra

Breathe (uh uh), if you believe everything under the sun

It was born to be free

The shadow is bound to the tree and

Cannot leave with the traveler

The battle is fought on the daily basis

The sturdy man replaced the straggler

As long as there is a breath of life, there is always hope

Defeat the strife, don’t let go that rope The Prodigy: Breathe with me

RZA: Sometimes you got to stop and breathe

The Prodigy: Breathe with me

Come breathe with me

RZA: Sometimes you got to stop and breathe

The Prodigy: Come breathe with me

The original version of "Breathe" appeared on The Prodigy's breakout third album, 1997's Fat of the Land. The song was released in November of 1996, climbing into the Top 20 of the Billboard Alternative Airplay chart. It would become a platinum certified single in the band's native U.K.

After the 2019 death of singer Keith Flint, The Prodigy have returned to work on new music and recently shared a snippet of heavily fuzzed out, big beat music that was their first piece since Flint's passing.

The pairing with Rza seems appropriate as the original version utilized a sword sound effect sample from Wu-Tang's "Da Mystery of Chessboxin," so this provides a full circle moment.

This new version of "Breathe" is part of the F9: The Fast Saga soundtrack that arrives today (June 18). You can get it via streaming platforms here. As for the Vin Diesel-starring action flick, you've actually got one more week to wait for that as Fast and the Furious 9 arrives in theaters June 25.

