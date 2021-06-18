The Prodigy Rework ‘Breathe’ With Rza for ‘Fast and Furious 9′ Soundtrack
The Prodigy's driving 1996 electro-rock hit "Breathe" is getting an update for the soundtrack to the highly anticipated summer franchise blockbuster Fast and Furious 9, and the group has called Wu-Tang Clan icon Rza for the assist.
Utilizing the original music bed from "Breathe" but adding reworked lyrics with Rza that help put the rapper's own stamp on things, the collaborative effort can be heard in full below and you can check out the lyrics as well.
The Prodigy, "Breathe" (Liam H and Rene LaVice Re-Amp featuring Rza) Lyrics
RZA:
Set the time for the battleground
Guided missiles will hunt you down
Drones’ surrounds your homes
Don’t breathe you’re not safe underground
Political landscape shape has been polarized
Now it is time to reveal the zeal
Everybody breath and get mobilized
Radiation beams out your screens
It’s like a poltergeist
Trying to buy the American dream
But it’s overpriced
5 bill deal for the fighter jets
Being shipped to the Middle East
It’ll cost 10 billion more dollars for neighbors
to feels safe to breathe
The Prodigy: Breathe with me
RZA: Sometimes you got to stop and breathe
The Prodigy: Breathe with me
Come breathe with me
RZA: Sometimes you got to stop
RZA:
He pulls on a cigar
He pulls on the strings of his guitar
She pulled on his pants, bam, he pulled on her bra
Breathe (uh uh), if you believe everything under the sun
It was born to be free
The shadow is bound to the tree and
Cannot leave with the traveler
The battle is fought on the daily basis
The sturdy man replaced the straggler
As long as there is a breath of life, there is always hope
Defeat the strife, don’t let go that rope
The Prodigy: Breathe with me
RZA: Sometimes you got to stop and breathe
The Prodigy: Breathe with me
Come breathe with me
RZA: Sometimes you got to stop and breathe
The Prodigy: Come breathe with me
The original version of "Breathe" appeared on The Prodigy's breakout third album, 1997's Fat of the Land. The song was released in November of 1996, climbing into the Top 20 of the Billboard Alternative Airplay chart. It would become a platinum certified single in the band's native U.K.
After the 2019 death of singer Keith Flint, The Prodigy have returned to work on new music and recently shared a snippet of heavily fuzzed out, big beat music that was their first piece since Flint's passing.
The pairing with Rza seems appropriate as the original version utilized a sword sound effect sample from Wu-Tang's "Da Mystery of Chessboxin," so this provides a full circle moment.
This new version of "Breathe" is part of the F9: The Fast Saga soundtrack that arrives today (June 18). You can get it via streaming platforms here. As for the Vin Diesel-starring action flick, you've actually got one more week to wait for that as Fast and the Furious 9 arrives in theaters June 25.
