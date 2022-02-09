10 Most Iconic Hairstyles in Rock + Metal, Chosen by AJ Diaferio of We’re Wolves
Extreme hairstyles often go hand-in-hand with rock and metal subculture. And it's not just long hair that runs the game, though that still seems to be a prevalent trait among rockers and metalheads. But what rock and metal bands had the absolute most iconic hairstyles that we still remember today?
You can probably think a few off the top of your head. But we wanted to narrow it down to the 10 most impactful hairstyles in rock and metal. So we got ahold of someone with both good hair and rock acumen — the vocalist of Florida horror-rock band We're Wolves, AJ Diaferio. He's also a professional barber.
We're Wolves just released their latest single, "Pride," a song featuring guest contributions from Ice Nine Kills' Spencer Charnas. Hear it toward the bottom of this post, followed by Diaferio's picks for the rock and metal artists with the most iconic hairstyles.
The new We're Wolves track is "about pride getting the best of someone," Diaferio says. "Not being able to differentiate between what's good for the group vs. his or herself."
He continues, "We wrote this song about an individual we became gridlocked with during the writing process and couldn't work past their ego. We have always wanted to feature our friend Spencer and this seemed like a great opportunity. This song fit his vocal style so seamlessly. We hope you love this song as much as we enjoyed creating it."
The tune comes from We're Wolves' new album Evil Things, out now. Last year, the band covered Avenged Sevenfold's "Unholy Confessions."