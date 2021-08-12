We're Wolves, a rising Florida-based metalcore act with a horror-punk bent and a taste for performing cover songs, have released their pummeling version of Avenged Sevenfold's classic "Unholy Confessions." It leads to We're Wolves' album Evil Things, out Oct. 15.

Joining them on the cover is Bryan Kuznitz of fellow Florida rockers Fame on Fire. Issued on Thursday (Aug. 12), the new rendition accompanies word that We're Wolves will appear at the biannual horror and sci-fi convention Spooky Empire in Orlando, Fla., on Oct. 23.

Watch the music video for We're Wolves' Avenged Sevenfold cover down toward the bottom of this post. Also check out the song on Apple Music and Spotify.

"We've always been influenced by early-2000s era music," We're Wolves tell Loudwire. "'Unholy Confessions' seemed like the perfect choice for our band, as we are huge A7X fans. We teamed up with an equally huge A7X fan, Bryan, to turn this song up to 11."

The group has a history of collaboration with Kuznitz. They add, "In working with Bryan in the past on songs like 'Dissonance' and our cover of Atreyu's 'Right Side of the Bed,' we knew he'd be perfect for this cover. We hope all A7X fans enjoy it as much as we enjoyed creating it."

For his part, Kuznitz says, "This was an opportunity to breathe new life into a song we collectively love. I think it came out better than we all expected. I look forward to seeing how it's received by the fans of both our projects, as well as Avenged Sevenfold's fanbase."

The original "Unholy Confessions" appears on Avenged Sevenfold's Waking the Fallen (2003). It was among the first singles to draw wide attention to the outfit.

Pre-order Evil Things here — the album also features a guest appearance from Ice Nine Kills' Spencer Charnas — and learn more about We're Wolves on their website.

We're Wolves feat. Bryan Kuznitz, "Unholy Confessions" (Avenged Sevenfold Cover)

We're Wolves Records