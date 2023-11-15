Prodigy’s Maxim Burnt His Artwork Following Keith Flint’s Death

Prodigy frontman Maxim burnt his artwork after his bandmate Keith Flint died by suicide.

The 56-year-old vocalist and artist created a series of artworks of famous people who died at age 27, who are part of the so-called 27 Club, who passed away as a result of drug and alcohol abuse or suicide.

However, after his beloved bandmate tragically took his own life in 2019, aged 49, he couldn't carry on with his drug-themed artwork and took it out into the garden and set it on fire.

He told Metro.co.uk, "I painted a lot of art then. It’s another form of expression for me, just like the band and like designing my own clothes."

Maxim continued, "I can’t actually remember that time. I think I blocked it out. When you’re in it you can’t imagine getting through it, but here I am four-and-a-half years later. Of course, the dynamic has changed. He’s not here. We go on. But his spirit is here."

The "Firestarter" hitmaker had started the project more than a decade ago, but he didn't want to be seen as part of the artists "cashing in" on someone's passing.

He explained, "Over 10 years ago, I had this concept of doing some artwork with people who’d passed away at 27 and died from drug overdoses. The 27 Club – people like Jimi Hendrix and Jim Morrison. I always just tried to push the boundaries of art and because it was drug overdoses, I did these paintings with pills. After that, quite a few people started using pills in their art too. But it got to a point where I didn’t feel it was right – and it was probably because of Keith."

"After he died I destroyed them. I burnt them like a bonfire in the back garden," he revealed. "I saw people creating artwork after Keith… cashing in. I didn’t want to be any part of that and I vowed not to do musicians then."