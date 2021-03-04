It's a sad day for fans of the electro-rock outfit The Prodigy as March 4 marks the anniversary of dynamic singer Keith Flint's death. To mark the two year anniversary of Flint's passing, his bandmates Liam Howlett and Maxim have posted a moving message via social media.

"It’s been 2 years," the pair write. "We miss you so so much brother. Your light burns bright, your energy will never fade. Keep it real. Keep it punk rock. We live forever! LH & MAXIM #weliveforever."

Flint took his own life on March 4, 2019 at the age of 49. Prior to that he had joined the group in 1990, first as a dancer and later taking over lead vocal duties when the group released their 1997 breakthrough album Fat of the Land. That record gave the band a trio of major hits - "Firestarter," "Breathe" and "Smack My Bitch Up."

Though primarily known in the electronic world, the band's high energy, intense shows mirrored something more out of the rock and punk world. In 2019, The Prodigy were invited to be part of several hard rock festivals and had booked their first U.S. tour in over a decade, with the plan to give a new generation of fans the chance to be introduced to their live show. But Flint's death came prior to the group's stateside return,

Upon his Flint's death, Slipknot, Paul Stanley, Jimmy Page, Foo Fighters, Cypress Hill and a wealth of others offered their tributes and condolences.

If you or someone you know is having suicidal thoughts, visit the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline website. Resource information is provided for free as well as a chat message service. To speak directly to a professional, call 1-800-273-8255. You are not alone and help is available. Every life is important.