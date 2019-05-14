The Strokes Unveil First New Song Since 2016

Could we be inching toward a new Strokes album? The veteran band stoked the flames a bit during a charity performance at the Wiltern in Los Angeles this week, unveiling a brand new song called "The Adults Are Talking."

As heard in the fan-shot video below, the song strays a bit from their garage rock beginnings and leans more toward to the '80s infused sound of recent years, settling into a mid-tempo groove with modern rock riffage. The Strokes' last album was 2013's Comedown Machine, but they last released new music with 2016's Future Present Past EP.

Though there has been no news as of yet on a new album, the band has reactivated in 2019 for a number of festival appearances that will find them playing sparingly over the next few months and into the fall. These include stops at the Governors Ball Music Festival, Lollapalooza and the Ohana Music Festival stateside, while also hitting the All Points East festival and Lollapalooza Paris among the international stops. See all of their dates here.

The Strokes performance Monday night (May 13) in Los Angeles found the group digging deeper into their catalog, playing a cover of Erasure's "A Little Respect" live for the first time and pulling out "Ize of the World," "Happy Ending," "Meet Me in the Bathroom," "I Can't Win," "On the Other Side" and "The Way It Is" as set list additions for the first time in over five years for most of the tracks.

Watch The Strokes Premiere "The Adults Are Talking"