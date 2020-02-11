On Tuesday (Feb. 11), The Strokes announced a new album, their first in seven years. It's called The New Abnormal, and it's preceded by the synth-driven single and animated music video for "At the Door." See the clip, the album artwork and its track listing down toward the bottom of this post.

Before that, the band heated things up with the live debut of new song "Bad Decisions" at a rally for Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders on Monday (Feb. 10) in New Hampshire. There, frontman Julian Casablancas took the occasion to announce the release date of the upcoming album.

The New Abnormal, produced by Rick Rubin, arrives April 10.

The Strokes' 12-song set Monday began with a Talking Heads cover ("Burning Down the House") before blazing through early-era Strokes fan favorites ("Someday," "Hard to Explain," "The Modern Age") and mid-period deep cuts ("Killing Lies," "Ize of the World"). During the performance, the band premiered the music video for "At the Door" via the Jumbotron inside Durham's Whittemore Center Arena.

As if that wasn't enough, another song from The New Abnormal popped up during the set. Called "The Adults Are Talking," the tune received its live debut last year at a benefit show at the Wiltern in Los Angeles.

Presidential candidate Sanders is known for staying in touch with music-influenced constituents. After all, there exists footage of the politician interviewing a pair of black-clad punks at a shopping mall in the '80s.

Below the music video and new Strokes album info, watch video of the full Sanders rally, including stump speeches from both the Vermont senator and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

The Strokes, "At the Door" (Official Video)

The Strokes, The New Abnormal Cover Art

The Strokes, The New Abnormal Track List

1. "The Adults Are Talking"

2. "Selfless"

3. "Brooklyn Bridge to Chorus"

4. "Bad Decisions"

5. "Eternal Summer"

6. "At the Door"

7. "Why Are Sundays So Depressing"

8. "Not the Same Anymore"

9. "Ode to the Mets"

Bernie With The Strokes, AOC and More - Feb. 10, 2020

The Strokes Set List, Whittemore Center Arena, Durham, N.H. - Feb. 10, 2020

"Burning Down the House"

"Killing Lies"

"One Way Trigger"

"Bad Decisions" (Live debut)

"Someday"

"Hard to Explain"

"The Adults Are Talking"

"The Modern Age"

"Ize of the World"

"The End Has No End"

"You Only Live Once"

"At the Door" (Debut of recorded song and video via Jumbotron)

"New York City Cops"