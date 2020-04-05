Watch The Undertaker Enter to Metallica at Wrestlemania

The Undertaker returned to Wrestlemania last night (April 4) as his legendary American Bad Ass character. To help him make a grand entrance for his Boneyard Match against AJ Styles, Metallica lent the wrestling icon “Now That We’re Dead” for his entrance.

The Undertaker debuted his American Bad Ass persona in 2000, changing his entrance music from a funeral dirge to “Rollin’ (Air Raid Vehicle)” by Limp Bizkit. Nu-metal wasn’t on the menu in 2020, though, with Undertaker instead entering to one of Metallica’s tracks from Hardwired…to Self-Destruct.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, Wrestlemania has been held over two nights (April 4 + 5). Most matches have been performed at the WWE Performance Center in Florida with no crowd able to attend, but WWE took the unique opportunity to create a cinematic match between Undertaker and Styles, shot like a battle between two Goliaths in a horror movie.

The Boneyard Match has been labeled by many as the finest moment of Wrestlemania Day 1, so check it out on-demand on the WWE Network.

Wrestlemania Day 2 will be held tonight, featuring Edge’s long-awaited return to singles competition against Randy Orton.