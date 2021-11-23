NBC's The Voice is just about to pare it down to the Top 10 competitors of the season, and Lockport, New York native Joshua Vacanti certainly wowed the viewers Monday night with his take on Queen's "The Show Must Go On."

Vacanti is part of coach John Legend's team, and the idea to potentially capture the dramatic nature of his vocal was first suggested a few weeks back by Team Legend mentor Camila Cabello. So during "fan week," it shouldn't have been too much of a surprise when Vacanti's fans decided they wanted him to take on a vocal first made popular by Queen's Freddie Mercury.

While Vacanti has shown a penchant to bringing big theatrical power moments within his performances, Legend suggested that he watch his transitions within the song. The end result definitely hit the mark with the coaches, with all four of The Voice personalities rising to give Vacanti a standing ovation at the end.

“My god. You are literally what this show is all about,” beamed Kelly Clarkson, with Blake Shelton adding, “That was the perfect song choice for this guy,” and pointing out what a perfect pick Queen was knowing Vacanti could really take on the drama in their music.

“I’ve known for a long time that Joshua needed to do some Queen on this show," added Vacanti's coach John Legend. "Very few singers can handle it Josh. You are a superstar.”

Check out Joshua Vacanti's performance of Queen's "The Show Must Go On" below. The fan voting results will be revealed tonight (Nov. 23) on NBC's The Voice at 8PM ET / PT.

The Voice's Joshua Vacanti Performs Queen's "The Show Must Go On."