The Who's Roger Daltrey and Pete Townshend picked up a toy tambourine and colorful plastic ukulele, respectively, for a take on their classic "Won't Get Fooled Again" Wednesday (May 15) on The Tonight Show. Backed by house band the Roots, host Jimmy Fallon led the iconic rock duo through the lighthearted version of the Who's Next closer.

Watch the video down toward the bottom of this post.

True to form, Townshend even smashed his instrument at the end, the musician affably recreating the guitar-sacrificing routine he pioneered onstage with the Who throughout the '60s. Earlier this year, Daltrey recalled the resultant cacophony of the guitarist's frequent instrument destruction "would leave us with our ears bleeding."

The Who are on tour in North America throughout the spring and fall, and a new album from the legendary act is also reportedly in the works. See all of the band's upcoming tour dates down after the funny Fallon video clip.

The Who 2019 North American Tour Dates

May 16 — Nashville, Tenn. @ Bridgestone Arena

May 18 — Noblesville, Ind. @ Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center

May 21 — Chicago, Ill. @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

May 23 — Maryland Heights, Mo. @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre St. Louis

May 25 — Philadelphia, Pa. @ Citizens Bank Park

May 28 — Detroit, Mich. @ Little Caesars Arena

May 30 — Pittsburgh, Pa. @ PPG Paints Arena

June 01 — Toronto, Ontario @ Scotiabank Arena

Sept. 6 — St. Paul, Minn. @ Xcel Energy Center

Sept. 8 — Alpine Valley, Wis. @ Alpine Valley Music Theatre

Sept. 10 — Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio @ Blossom Music Center

Sept. 13 — Boston, Mass. @ Fenway Park

Sept. 15 — Wantagh, N.Y. @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

Sept. 18 — Atlanta, Ga. @ State Farm Arena

Sept. 20 — Ft. Lauderdale, Fla. @ BB&T Center

Sept. 22 — Tampa, Fla. @ Amalie Arena

Sept. 25 — Houston, Texas @ Toyota Center

Sept. 27 — Dallas, Texas @ American Airlines Center

Sept. 29 — Denver, Colo. @ Pepsi Center

Oct. 11 — Los Angeles, Calif. @ Hollywood Bowl

Oct. 13 — Los Angeles, Calif. @ Hollywood Bowl

Oct. 16 — San Diego, Calif. @ Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl San Diego State University

Oct. 19 — Seattle, Wash. @ T-Mobile Park

Oct. 21 — Vancouver, British Columbia @ Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena

Oct. 23 — Edmonton, Alberta @ Rogers Place