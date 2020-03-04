The Word Alive Suffer 10K Theft While on Tour in Sacramento

The Word Alive are hitting the home stretch of their current tour with Falling in Reverse, but an incident last night (March 3) has put a damper on the run. According to singer Tyler "Telle" Smith, the group fell victim to burglars, who made off with approximately $10,000 worth of the band's possessions.

The group was in Sacramento for the first of two shows at the Ace of Spades. Smith revealed via social media, "We were broken into and robbed last night, it feels so shitty to be almost home from an amazing tour and to end on such a horrible note :( About $10k of a loss. The fact that it happens nonstop to artists trying to bring positivity city to city is so fucked."

Later an exasperated Smith jokingly offered, "Go on tour they said. It’ll be fun they said. fml," mimicking the tone of Bruce Willis' John McClane in Die Hard. Responding to comments on the post, Smith added that the theft occurred at their Air BNB where they were staying while in town.

The Word Alive will catch a break from the road and some time to recoup their assets as soon as the current tour concludes. They will return to the road in June in support of their newly released Monomania album, sharing stages with Starset. See all of their scheduled tour dates here.