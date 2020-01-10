The Word Alive Announce ‘Monomania’ Album, Release Title Track

The Word Alive are very much alive and well at the beginning of 2020. The band has just announced a Feb. 21 street for their new album Monomania and revealed the title track in advance of the release.

The driving rocker has a bit of an electronic vibe to it as singer Telle Smith unravels a high stakes emotional journey. The vocalist says, "With 'Monomania,' I wanted to capture the emotional roller coaster we go through as we continually kill our true selves battling the 'madness' we feel as we struggle with who we are, wondering at times if there's any point to all of this."

He added, "Sometimes, we're so desperate to be heard that we get lost attempting to fit in or to stand out. It's fucking hard learning what feels like hard lessons over and over. We fail to take ownership of our thoughts and actions, pulling us further away from facing who we are. You only really overcome that by trusting in yourself, because that's the only way you can break the cycle." Take a listen to the track and check out the lyrics below:

Does anybody even care? Is anybody listening to me?

I’m lying here invisible, feeling all your empty stares through me I’m begging for a better way

Don’t know how much more of this I can take

‘Cause angers so much easier than fixing everything I can’t face I’m stuck inside the madness, I know you’ve felt this

But I know we’ll make it out somehow

It’s like a war from within just to let go

Killing ourselves to cope

Inside the sadness, sometimes it traps us

And we think we’re better off alone

It’s like a war from within just to let go

Killing ourselves to cope I’m feel it every time I breathe

Another “cure” that doesn’t work for me

Darkness and anxiety seem to be the only friends I see I’m praying for a better day but reality takes its place

And will I ever be enough… Will I ever be enough for me? I’m stuck inside the madness, I know you’ve felt this

But I know we’ll make it out somehow

It’s like a war from within just to let go

Killing ourselves to cope

Inside the sadness, sometimes it traps us

And we think we’re better off alone

It’s like a war from within just to let go

Killing ourselves to cope

The Monomania album was produced by Eric Ron (Godsmack, Panic! at the Disco) and is now available to pre-order at this location.

Speaking about the forthcoming album, Smith says, "When you listen to our new music, I hope you have a better understanding of our entire career. Maybe you can see the whole story and realize that we're not different from you. We've been through it all, but we're always trying to learn, grow, and leave something behind we feel will help people. This is our purest work. This is everything we've been through in the last couple of years. It's the best conclusion of the last 10 years and the best opening to the next 10."

Check out the track listing for the Monomania album below. The band will hit the road with Falling in Reverse and Escape the Fate in February. Dates can be found at the bottom of this post and ticketing info is located here.

The Word Alive, "Monomania"

The Word Alive, Monomania Track Listing

1. "MONOMANIA"

2. "NO WAY OUT"

3. "SEARCHING FOR GLORY"

4. "ANOTHER YEAR IN THE SHADOWS"

5. "GREATEST ALMOST"

6. "THANK YOU"

7. "NUMB LOVE (MISERY II)"

8. "K.F."

9. "BURNING YOUR WORLD DOWN"

10. "COMFORT & CHAOS"

11. "I'M SORRY YOU'RE SORRY NOW"

12. "DEATH IS ONLY THE END IF YOU ASSUME THE STORY IS ABOUT YOU"

The Word Alive With Falling in Reverse + Escape the Fate Tour Dates

Feb. 8 — San Antonio, Texas @ The Aztec

Feb. 10 — New Orleans, La. @ House of Blues

Feb. 11 — St. Petersburg, Fla. @ Jannus Live

Feb. 12 — Ft. Lauderdale, Fla. @ Revolution

Feb. 14 — Richmond, Va. @ The National

Feb. 15 — New York, N.Y. @ Webster Hall*

Feb. 16 — New Haven, Ct. @ Toad's Place

Feb. 18 — Cleveland, Ohio @ House of Blues

Feb. 19 — Grand Rapids, Mich. @ Intersection

Feb. 21 — Louisville, Ky. @ The Mercury Ballroom

Feb. 22 — Madison, Wis. @ The Sylvee

Feb. 23 — St. Louis, Mo. @ The Pageant

Feb. 24 — Kansas City, Mo. @ The Truman

Feb. 25 — Colorado Springs, Colo. @ Sunshine Studios Live

Feb. 28 — Seattle, Wash. @ Showbox SODO

Feb. 29 — Portland, Ore. @ Roseland Ballroom

March 1 — Vancouver, British Columbia @ The Vogue Theater

March 3 — Sacramento, Calif. @ Ace of Spades*

March 4 — Sacramento, Calif. @ Ace of Spades

*Sold Out