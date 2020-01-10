The Word Alive Announce ‘Monomania’ Album, Release Title Track
The Word Alive are very much alive and well at the beginning of 2020. The band has just announced a Feb. 21 street for their new album Monomania and revealed the title track in advance of the release.
The driving rocker has a bit of an electronic vibe to it as singer Telle Smith unravels a high stakes emotional journey. The vocalist says, "With 'Monomania,' I wanted to capture the emotional roller coaster we go through as we continually kill our true selves battling the 'madness' we feel as we struggle with who we are, wondering at times if there's any point to all of this."
He added, "Sometimes, we're so desperate to be heard that we get lost attempting to fit in or to stand out. It's fucking hard learning what feels like hard lessons over and over. We fail to take ownership of our thoughts and actions, pulling us further away from facing who we are. You only really overcome that by trusting in yourself, because that's the only way you can break the cycle." Take a listen to the track and check out the lyrics below:
Does anybody even care? Is anybody listening to me?
I’m lying here invisible, feeling all your empty stares through me
I’m begging for a better way
Don’t know how much more of this I can take
‘Cause angers so much easier than fixing everything I can’t face
I’m stuck inside the madness, I know you’ve felt this
But I know we’ll make it out somehow
It’s like a war from within just to let go
Killing ourselves to cope
Inside the sadness, sometimes it traps us
And we think we’re better off alone
It’s like a war from within just to let go
Killing ourselves to cope
I’m feel it every time I breathe
Another “cure” that doesn’t work for me
Darkness and anxiety seem to be the only friends I see
I’m praying for a better day but reality takes its place
And will I ever be enough… Will I ever be enough for me?
I’m stuck inside the madness, I know you’ve felt this
But I know we’ll make it out somehow
It’s like a war from within just to let go
Killing ourselves to cope
Inside the sadness, sometimes it traps us
And we think we’re better off alone
It’s like a war from within just to let go
Killing ourselves to cope
The Monomania album was produced by Eric Ron (Godsmack, Panic! at the Disco) and is now available to pre-order at this location.
Speaking about the forthcoming album, Smith says, "When you listen to our new music, I hope you have a better understanding of our entire career. Maybe you can see the whole story and realize that we're not different from you. We've been through it all, but we're always trying to learn, grow, and leave something behind we feel will help people. This is our purest work. This is everything we've been through in the last couple of years. It's the best conclusion of the last 10 years and the best opening to the next 10."
Check out the track listing for the Monomania album below. The band will hit the road with Falling in Reverse and Escape the Fate in February. Dates can be found at the bottom of this post and ticketing info is located here.
The Word Alive, "Monomania"
The Word Alive, Monomania Track Listing
1. "MONOMANIA"
2. "NO WAY OUT"
3. "SEARCHING FOR GLORY"
4. "ANOTHER YEAR IN THE SHADOWS"
5. "GREATEST ALMOST"
6. "THANK YOU"
7. "NUMB LOVE (MISERY II)"
8. "K.F."
9. "BURNING YOUR WORLD DOWN"
10. "COMFORT & CHAOS"
11. "I'M SORRY YOU'RE SORRY NOW"
12. "DEATH IS ONLY THE END IF YOU ASSUME THE STORY IS ABOUT YOU"
The Word Alive With Falling in Reverse + Escape the Fate Tour Dates
Feb. 8 — San Antonio, Texas @ The Aztec
Feb. 10 — New Orleans, La. @ House of Blues
Feb. 11 — St. Petersburg, Fla. @ Jannus Live
Feb. 12 — Ft. Lauderdale, Fla. @ Revolution
Feb. 14 — Richmond, Va. @ The National
Feb. 15 — New York, N.Y. @ Webster Hall*
Feb. 16 — New Haven, Ct. @ Toad's Place
Feb. 18 — Cleveland, Ohio @ House of Blues
Feb. 19 — Grand Rapids, Mich. @ Intersection
Feb. 21 — Louisville, Ky. @ The Mercury Ballroom
Feb. 22 — Madison, Wis. @ The Sylvee
Feb. 23 — St. Louis, Mo. @ The Pageant
Feb. 24 — Kansas City, Mo. @ The Truman
Feb. 25 — Colorado Springs, Colo. @ Sunshine Studios Live
Feb. 28 — Seattle, Wash. @ Showbox SODO
Feb. 29 — Portland, Ore. @ Roseland Ballroom
March 1 — Vancouver, British Columbia @ The Vogue Theater
March 3 — Sacramento, Calif. @ Ace of Spades*
March 4 — Sacramento, Calif. @ Ace of Spades
*Sold Out