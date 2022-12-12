Third Eye Blind Book 2023 ’25 Years in the Blind’ North American Tour Dates
Third Eye Blind have announced an additional leg of their 25 Years in the Blind tour, taking place in the U.S. and Canada throughout March and April.
The run kicks off March 10 in New Orleans, La., and wraps up in mid-April in Pala, Calif. The trek is in support of the band's latest studio album Our Bande Apart, which came out in 2021, as well as their newest release Unplugged, which features acoustic versions of the band's biggest hits.
“25 years of Third Eye Blind finds us feeling glorious, as if everything is coming into deeper focus,” frontman Stephan Jenkins said in a press release. “It's not lost on us that this is a miracle, and that we are in it because of the new fans that keep discovering us and the people who, over the years, have made our music part of their culture.”
See the full list of dates below. Tickets go on sale Friday, Dec. 16, and a portion of each ticket sale will be donated to the non-profit organization SeaTrees, which aims to mitigate the effects of carbon and climate change on the ocean.
“Thanks to the Third Eye Blind crew and everyone who came out to see them on their summer tour, we are able to restore another key section of California's lost kelp forest ecosystem,” SeaTrees co-founder, Michael Stewart praised. “These critical marine areas provide habitat for over 700 species and help stabilize our climate.”
Third Eye Blind 2023 North American Tour Dates
March 10 - New Orleans, La. @ The Fillmore New Orleans
March 11 - Kinder, La. @ Mikko Live!
March 13 - Huntsville, Ala. @ Von Braun Center
March 14 - Knoxville, Tenn. @ Knoxville Civic Auditorium
March 15 - Macon, Ga. @ Macon City Auditorium
March 16 - Jacksonville, Fla. @ Florida Theatre
March 18 - Pompano Beach, Fla. @ Pompano Beach Amphitheater
March 19 - Tampa, Fla. @ Innings Festival
March 21 - North Charleston, S.C. @ North Charleston PAC
March 22 - Richmond, Va. @ The National
March 23 - Hershey, Pa. @ Hershey Theatre
March 24 - Montclair, N.J. @ Wellmont Theater
March 25 - Hampton Beach, N.H. @ Casino Ballroom
March 28 - Albany, N.Y. @ Palace Theatre
March 29 - Buffalo, N.Y. @ Center for the Arts
March 31 - Windsor, ON @ The Colosseum at Caesar Windsor
April 1 - Chicago, Ill. @ The Salt Shed
April 3 - Louisville, Ky. @ Louisville Palace
April 5 - Fayetteville, Ark. @ JJ’s Live
April 6 - Omaha, Neb. @ Orpheum Theatre
April 7 - Cheyenne, Wyo. @ Cheyenne Civic Center
April 8 - Colorado Springs, Colo. @ Pikes Peak Center for the Performing Arts
April 11 - Albuquerque, N.M. @ Sunshine Theater
April 12 - Tucson, Ariz. @ Rialto Theatre
April 14 - Lincoln, Calif. @ Thunder Valley Casino Resort
April 15 - Pala, Calif. @ Pala Casino Spa Resort