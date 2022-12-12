Third Eye Blind have announced an additional leg of their 25 Years in the Blind tour, taking place in the U.S. and Canada throughout March and April.

The run kicks off March 10 in New Orleans, La., and wraps up in mid-April in Pala, Calif. The trek is in support of the band's latest studio album Our Bande Apart, which came out in 2021, as well as their newest release Unplugged, which features acoustic versions of the band's biggest hits.

“25 years of Third Eye Blind finds us feeling glorious, as if everything is coming into deeper focus,” frontman Stephan Jenkins said in a press release. “It's not lost on us that this is a miracle, and that we are in it because of the new fans that keep discovering us and the people who, over the years, have made our music part of their culture.”

See the full list of dates below. Tickets go on sale Friday, Dec. 16, and a portion of each ticket sale will be donated to the non-profit organization SeaTrees, which aims to mitigate the effects of carbon and climate change on the ocean.

“Thanks to the Third Eye Blind crew and everyone who came out to see them on their summer tour, we are able to restore another key section of California's lost kelp forest ecosystem,” SeaTrees co-founder, Michael Stewart praised. “These critical marine areas provide habitat for over 700 species and help stabilize our climate.”

Third Eye Blind 2023 North American Tour Dates

March 10 - New Orleans, La. @ The Fillmore New Orleans

March 11 - Kinder, La. @ Mikko Live!

March 13 - Huntsville, Ala. @ Von Braun Center

March 14 - Knoxville, Tenn. @ Knoxville Civic Auditorium

March 15 - Macon, Ga. @ Macon City Auditorium

March 16 - Jacksonville, Fla. @ Florida Theatre

March 18 - Pompano Beach, Fla. @ Pompano Beach Amphitheater

March 19 - Tampa, Fla. @ Innings Festival

March 21 - North Charleston, S.C. @ North Charleston PAC

March 22 - Richmond, Va. @ The National

March 23 - Hershey, Pa. @ Hershey Theatre

March 24 - Montclair, N.J. @ Wellmont Theater

March 25 - Hampton Beach, N.H. @ Casino Ballroom

March 28 - Albany, N.Y. @ Palace Theatre

March 29 - Buffalo, N.Y. @ Center for the Arts

March 31 - Windsor, ON @ The Colosseum at Caesar Windsor

April 1 - Chicago, Ill. @ The Salt Shed

April 3 - Louisville, Ky. @ Louisville Palace

April 5 - Fayetteville, Ark. @ JJ’s Live

April 6 - Omaha, Neb. @ Orpheum Theatre

April 7 - Cheyenne, Wyo. @ Cheyenne Civic Center

April 8 - Colorado Springs, Colo. @ Pikes Peak Center for the Performing Arts

April 11 - Albuquerque, N.M. @ Sunshine Theater

April 12 - Tucson, Ariz. @ Rialto Theatre

April 14 - Lincoln, Calif. @ Thunder Valley Casino Resort

April 15 - Pala, Calif. @ Pala Casino Spa Resort