Third Eye Blind Book 25th Anniversary Tour With Taking Back Sunday + Hockey Dad

Alt-rock vets Third Eye Blind have just announced the "Summer Gods: 25 Years in the Blind" tour with support from Taking Back Sunday and Hockey Dad.

The run will celebrate the Third Eye Blind's 25th anniversary as a professional band, which dates back to their 1997 self-titled debut album. "Twenty-five years of Third Eye Blind finds us feeling glorious as if everything is coming into deeper focus,” said singer Stephan Jenkins. "It's not lost on us that this is a miracle, and that we are in it because of the new fans that keep discovering us and the people who, over the years, have made our music part of their culture.”

Taking Back Sunday guitarist John Nolan added, "In the early days of Taking Back Sunday, Adam and I used to drive around in his old Honda listening to Third Eye Blind's second album, Blue; windows down, smoking cigarettes and singing along. If someone had told us back then that one day we'd tour together, it would've blown our minds. We're so excited to be out with Third Eye Blind this summer, singing our songs and singing along with theirs."

The tour stretches from June 22 through Aug. 13 and the complete list of stops can be seen below.

In addition to the 25th anniversary celebration, Third Eye Blind also have a charitable initiative in place for the "Summer Gods" jaunt which will help support the restoration of a portion of the Palos Verdes Kelp Forest called the Blind Reef. "Proceeds of each ticket will help our friends in the surf community at SeaTrees to restore the kelp ecosystem that sequesters carbon off of the California coast," states a press release.

Look for tickets to go on sale on Feb. 18 at Third Eye Blind's website.

Third Eye Blind, Taking Back Sunday + Hockey Dad 2022 Tour

June 22 — Troutdale, Ore. @ Edgefield

June 23 — Auburn, Wash. @ White River Amphitheater

June 24 — Bonner, Mont. @ KettleHouse Amphitheater

June 25 — Sandy, Utah @ Sandy Amphitheater

June 27 — Morrison, Colo. @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre

June 29 — Council Bluffs, Iowa @ Stir Concert Cove

June 30 — Kansas City, Mo. @ Starlight Theatre

July 01 — Prior Lake, Minn. @ Mystic Amphitheater

July 06 — Newport, Ky. @ OVATION

July 07 — Indianapolis, Ind. @ TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park

July 08 — Chicago, Ill. @ Huntington Bank Pavilion

July 09 — Sterling Heights, Mich. @ Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre

July 12 — Columbus, Ohio @ KEMBA Live! Outdoor Amphitheater

July 13 — Pittsburgh, Pa. @ Stage AE

July 15 — Philadelphia, Pa. @ The Mann Center

July 16 — Mansfield, Mass. @ XFINITY Center

July 17 — Wantagh, N.Y. @ Jones Beach Theater

July 21 — Uncasville, Ct. @ Mohegan Sun Arena

July 22 — Holmdel, N.J. @ PNC Bank Arts Center

July 23 — Columbia, Md. @ Merriweather Post Pavilion

July 26 — Atlanta, Ga. @ Cadence Bank Amphitheatre

July 27 — Franklin, Tenn. @ FirstBank Amphitheater

July 29 — Houston, Texas @ White Oak Music Hall

July 30 — Del Valle, Texas @ Germania Insurance Amphitheater

July 31 — Irving, Texas @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

Aug. 01 — Oklahoma City, Okla. @ The Zoo Amphitheatre

Aug. 04 — Phoenix, Ariz. @ Arizona Federal Theatre

Aug. 05 — Inglewood, Calif. @ YouTube Theater

Aug. 01 — San Diego, Calif. @ Cal Coast Credit Union Amphitheater

Aug. 12 — Las Vegas, Nev. @ Virgin Hotels Las Vegas

Aug. 13 — Irvine, Calif. @ FivePoint Amphitheatre