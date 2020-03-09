Thirty Seconds to Mars frontman Jared Leto suffered quite the scare late last week. While out rock climbing, the singer revealed that he took a significant fall, noticing that his rope had begun to fray.

The singer first noted on Friday (March 6), "Not to sound dramatic, but this is the day I nearly died. Took a pretty good fall climbing with @AlexHonnold at Red Rock. Looked up and within seconds the rope was being cut by the rock while I dangled some 600 ft in the air. I remember looking down at the ground below."

He then posted a follow-up tweet with video of him cursing and looking up at the rope shortly after the moment occurred. "It was a strange moment - less fear, more matter of fact, and slightly melancholy," said Leto. "The adrenaline came after, when I got back on the wall. But we made it through and lived to see another day Smiling face with open mouth and cold sweat. Overall it was actually quite fun. we continued climbing into the night..."

At present, Thirty Seconds to Mars are on a break from the road after promoting 2018's America album. The one major event on their schedule is "Mars Island," a three-night festival experience they've booked on a private island in Croatia in August. Get details about the event here.