Three Days Grace – 2013 Must-See Rock Concerts

Who: Three Days Grace

What: Spring 2013 North American Tour (see dates below)

When: April 17 - May 17, 2013

Why: Fresh off their tour with Shinedown and with My Darkest Days frontman Matt Walst still holding down vocals for the band, these shows hold a sense of intrigue. The group has expressed their desire to continue minus former frontman Adam Gontier and has stated they will address their future once touring is complete. So these shows may go a long way to determining what that future will be.

4/17 — Portland, Maine — State Theatre

4/19 — Stroudsburg, Pa. — Sherman Theatre

4/21 — Atlantic City, N.J. — House of Blues

4/23 — Huntington, N.Y. — The Paramount

4/28 — Ft. Lauderdale, Fla. — Revolution

5/1 — Atlanta, Ga. — The Masquerade

5/7 — Corpus Christi, Texas — Concrete Street Amphitheater

5/10 — Dallas, Texas — The Palladium Ballroom

5/14 — Libertyville, Ill. — Austin’s Fuel Room

5/15 — South Bend, Ind. — Club Fever

5/17 — Youngstown, Ohio — Wedgewood Entertainment Center