Three Days Grace + Chevelle Announce Fall 2023 Co-Headline Tour With Loathe
Two of hard rock's most enduring and prolific acts will be hitting the road together this fall, as Three Days Grace and Chevelle are set to share stages across the U.S.
The 23-city tour gets underway Sept. 8 at the Wind Creek Event Center in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, with special guests Loathe providing support throughout the run. The trek concludes just over a month later on Oct. 14 at Boston's MGM Music Hall at Fenway. You can see all the dates, cities and venues listed down toward the bottom of this post.
Three Days Grace have continued their impressive rock radio run, touring off the Explosions album over the past year. The record has already yielded the singles "So Called Life," "Lifetime" and "I Am the Weapon."
Chevelle are currently working on new music after having previously issued their standout NIRATIAS album back in 2021. As for Loathe, the metal-leaning English outfit are currently working on their follow-up to 2021's The Things They Believe.
Tickets for the tour will go on sale this Friday (June 2) at 10AM local time via Live Nation. However, there will be a Citi presale starting today (May 30) with additional presales set to run during the week.
Chevelle / Three Days Grace / Loathe Fall 2023 U.S. Tour Dates
Sept. 08 – Bethlehem, Pa. @ Wind Creek Event Center
Sept. 09 – Virginia Beach, Va. @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater
Sept. 12 – Sterling Heights, Mich. @ Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill
Sept. 13 – Chicago, Ill. @ Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom
Sept. 14 – Huber Heights, Ohio 2 The Rose Music Center
Sept. 17 – Prior Lake, Minn. @ Mystic Lake Showroom
Sept. 19 – Indianapolis, Ind. @ TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park
Sept. 20 — St. Louis, Mo. @ Saint Louis Music Park
Sept. 21 — Kansas City, Mo. @ Starlight Theater
Sept. 23 – Denver, Colo. @ Fillmore Auditorium
Sept. 24 – Salt Lake City, Utah @ The Complex
Sept. 26 – Nampa (Boise), Idaho @ Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater
Sept. 28 – Airway Heights, Wash. @ Northern Quest Resort & Casino - BECU Live
Sept. 29 – Ridgefield, Wash. @ RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater
Oct. 02 – San Diego, Calif. @ Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre
Oct. 03 – Los Angeles, Calif. @ Hollywood Palladium
Oct. 04 – Phoenix, Ariz. @ Arizona Financial Theatre
Oct. 06 – The Woodlands, Texas @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
Oct. 07 – Durant, Okla. @ Choctaw Grand Theater
Oct. 10 – Nashville, Tenn. @ Nashville Municipal Auditorium
Oct. 11 – Atlanta, Ga. @ Coca-Cola Roxy
Oct. 12 – Charlotte, N.C. @ Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre
Oct. 14 – Boston, Mass. @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway