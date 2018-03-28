Consider "The Mountain" climbed ... at least where Mainstream Rock Chart supremacy is concerned. According to Billboard, Canadian rockers Three Days Grace have moved into a tie for the most chart topping singles on the Mainstream Rock Songs airplay chart thanks to their current single "The Mountain."

The band currently shares the title with Van Halen, who recorded their 13th No. 1 back in 1998 with the single "Without You." That record stood for two decades until Three Days Grace came along, but the band doesn't have any breathing room to enjoy that record as Shinedown are also closing in on that high water mark.

Shinedown sit at third place on the chart with 11 chart-toppers, and with a new album on the horizon and "Devil" quickly climbing the chart, they could have their twelfth chart-topper soon.

Three Days Grace first topped the Mainstream Rock Songs airplay chart back in 2004 with "Just Like You," the second single from their self-titled debut album. "Animal I Have Become," "Pain," "Never Too Late," "Break," "The Good Life," "World So Cold," "Chalk Outline," "The High Road," "Misery Loves Company," "Painkiller" and "I Am Machine" also accomplished the feat before "The Mountain" peaked at No. 1.

According to Billboard, after Three Days Grace, Van Halen and Shinedown, Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers come next on the list at ten chart-toppers, followed by Aerosmith and Metallica with nine and Foo Fighters, Linkin Park and Nickelback with eight apiece.

