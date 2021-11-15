Three Days Grace Book Spring 2022 U.S. Tour Dates

Three Days Grace will be back on the road next spring. The band just announced a tour that will take place during April and May, working in a number of radio festival dates along the way.

"We're excited to announce the first of many U.S. dates in April & May 2022! Our headline dates are denoted below with support from Black Veil Brides, Motionless In White, Ice Nine Kills & Lilith Czar on select dates. And we’e looking forward to joining Godsmack for a number of dates – shout out to 98ROCK Tampa Bay, 101.1 WJRR - The Rock Station, 105.5 WDHA, WAAF, 102.9 The HOG & 93X RADIO for having us," state the group.

At present, there's been no word on a new album as of yet. The band did release a cover of Gotye's "Somebody That I Used to Know" last year, but before that their last album as 2017's Outsider.

Tickets for the new dates will go on sale this Thursday (Nov. 18) at 10AM local time. Check the band's website for details.

Three Days Grace Spring 2022 Tour Dates

Apr. 19 - Huntsville, Ala. @ Mars Music Hall

Apr. 21 - St. Augustine, Fla. @ The St. Augustine Amphitheatre &

Apr. 22 - Tampa, Fla. @ Amalie Arena (98ROCKFEST) *

Apr. 23 - Orlando, Fla. @ Tinker Field (WJRR's Earthday Birthday) *

Apr. 25 - Norfolk, Va. @ The NorVa ^

Apr. 26 - Charleston, S.C. @ Charleston Music Hall ^

Apr. 28 - Newark, N.J. @ Prudential Center (WDHA's Rock The Rock Fest) *

Apr. 29 - Harrisburg, Pa. @ House of Music, Arts & Culture ^

Apr. 30 - Worcester, Mass. @ DCU Center (WAAF Big GIG) *

May 02 - Cincinnati, Ohio @ Bogart's ^

May 03 - Fort Wayne, Ind. @ Clyde Theatre ^

May 04 - Madison, Wis. @ The Sylvee ^

May 06 - Milwaukee, Wis. @ Fiserv Forum (Hog Fest) *

May 07 - Minneapolis, Minn. @ Target Center (93X Twin City Takeover) *

* Radio Show; supporting GODSMACK

& Headline Show; support from BLACK VEIL BRIDES, MOTIONLESS IN WHITE and ICE NINE KILLS

^ Headline Show; support from LILITH CZAR

Facebook: Three Days Grace