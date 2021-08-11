Thrice Unveil Lush New Track ‘Robot Soft Exorcism’

Thrice continue to move into more heady territory with their latest single, "Robot Soft Exorcism," a lush and gorgeous new song from their upcoming Horizons/East album.

Starting in more electronic-based territory, the song unfolds in a hypnotically soaring manner that unpacks the idea of harmful and destructive systems and how to inhabit and benefit from them. The idea was initially spawned by author David Dark who coined the term in a Twitter thread and was then picked up by singer Dustin Kensrue who decided to expand upon that idea musically. He even reached out to Dark to speak at length on the subject and other topics during his podcast.

As stated, "Robot Soft Exorcism" can be heard on Thrice's upcoming Horizons/East album, which is due digitally Sept. 17 followed by an Oct. 8 physical release for the record. Pre-orders are available now at this location. Check out the song, lyrics and a visual for the track below.

Thrice will also be hitting the road this fall in support of the album. Guests on the run include Touche Amore, Jim Ward and Self Defense Family. Dates and ticketing info can be found here.

NEW MUSIC PLAYLIST: Keep up with each week's new songs by following Loudwire's 'Weekly Wire' Spotify playlist, featuring 50 tracks with updates each Friday afternoon.

Thrice, "Robot Soft Exorcism" Lyrics

Looking down through armored glass

Above a field of fire and ash

And from this height it’s hard to even tell Just what it’s like outside the suit

The terror, and the torn up roots

The lives you’ve helped to make a living hell. But there’s another way

To face the unforeseen

You don’t have to stay

Inside of that machine. Staring up across the wreck

A single figure stands erect

They shout and wave, so tiny and absurd. And moved by curiosity

You crack and lift the canopy

And straining, you can just make out their words There’s another way

To face the unforeseen

You don’t have to stay

Inside of that machine. There’s a bigger game

And there’s a deeper dream.

You don’t have to stay

Inside of that machine. So please, come down now

Come out from where you’ve been. Please, come down now

Come out and start again. I know you’re scared

But so are we.

And if you dare

And if you dare

You’ll start to see There’s another way

To face the unforeseen

You don’t have to stay

Inside of that machine. There’s a bigger game

And there’s a deeper dream.

You don’t have to stay

Inside of that machine. So please, come down now

Come out from where you’ve been. Please, come down now

Come out and start again.

Thrice, "Robot Soft Exorcism"