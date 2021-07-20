Thrice Drop New Song ‘Scavengers,’ Announce ‘Horizons/East’ Album

Thrice recently announced their return to the road and now we know that there will be new music to support as well. The group just dropped a darkly soaring new track called "Scavengers" tying its release to the announcement of their eleventh studio album Horizons/East.

The band has spent time over the past year self-producing the new record at their New Grass Studio before turning over the lush new record to be mixed by Scott Evans. The album will be out on Sept. 17 via Epitaph Records.

As for "Scavengers," it's thriving with pulsing guitars delivering a darker soundscape accentuated by singer Dustin Kensrue's gruffer vocal. The singer dissects the current struggles we face in a world of disinformation, sharing are universal unease over a "toxic worldview" continues to invade our lives. You can hear the song below, along with checking out the lyrics.

The track also fits within a closer examination of our current civilization dynamics while emerging from the global pandemic that permeates the new record.

According to the press release for the new album, the group also provided themselves with some creative challenges for the new record such as building a song using the quartal chords they found in much of the jazz they loved or taking the Fibonacci sequence and turning it into a guitar riff.

Horizons/East is due Sept. 17 and is available to pre-order at this location. All physical copies of the album will follow on Oct. 8. You can also look for Thrice hitting the road this fall with Touche Amore, Jim Ward and Self Defense Family. Get details on that tour here.

Thrice, "Scavengers" Lyrics

Overhead, are those angels or vultures?

Heavy wings and the hum of decay

They seethe and hover

Skew and smother the light of day. Every word is dissonant whisper

They’ve got you wearing a smile like a mask

And all you’re left with

Is every question you’re scared to ask. I will find you

In the black light

Of that cold dry land

Never mind who

Held you last night

Come and take my

Come and take my hand. Every tether is tangled and twisted

They slowly sever your heart from the whole

Iron shackles, hungry jackals with eyes like coal. Underfoot, as you steal past the gallows

Brittle branches or pieces of bone?

Feel your chest heave

Are you ready to come back home? I will find you

In the black light

Of that cold dry land

Never mind who

Held you last night

Come and take my

Come and take my hand. I will find you

In the black light

Of that cold dry land

Never mind who

Held you last night

Come and take my

Come and take my hand. I will find you

In the black light

Of that cold dry land

Never mind who

Held you last night

Come and take my

Come and take my hand. I will find you

In the black light

Of that cold dry land

Never mind who

Held you last night

Come and take my

Come and take my hand.

Thrice, "Scavengers"

Thrice, Horizons/East Artwork + Track Listing

Epitaph Records

1. The Color of the Sky

2. Scavengers

3. Buried in the Sun

4. Northern Lights

5. Summer Set Fire to the Rain

6. Still Life

7. The Dreamer

8. Robot Soft Exorcism

9. Dandelion Wine

10. Unitive/East