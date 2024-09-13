Tim Montana’s Backstory Takes Fans Deeper Into New Album – ‘When Music Is Your Only Friend, It Becomes Your Best Friend’

2024 has been a momentous — and unexpected — year for Tim Montana.

His debut rock single, "Devil You Know," cracked the Top 5 on Billboard's Mainstream Rock chart and not long after that feat, he released his first rock album, Savage.

Get our free mobile app

Now, his latest single, "Savage," is nearing the Top 5 of the same Billboard chart. While it's hard to confirm, it seems unlikely that an artist new to the rock world has ever achieved a feat quite like having two singles hit the Top 5 the same year their debut album is released.

Montana's success in the rock world is a testament to his work ethic — but also to the connection fans have with his music. Now, riding the excitement of all that's already happened this year, Montana is giving his fans a deeper look behind the scenes not just of Savage, but of his life.

Tim Montana Shares Backstory That Led to Savage

"This is probably the most honest expression of me in my 39 years on this planet," Montana says about Savage in a recently released mini-documentary. You can watch the full backstory in the video player near the end of this article.

Montana is joined by several special guests in the doc, including his mom, older brother, a high school teacher and his good friend and fellow songwriter, Kyle Rife.

"Over the years I've seen it progress into what it is now, and it's just exploding," Rife shares about Montana.

The most honest and difficult moments in Montana's backstory come from his mom and older brother, who share about the tough childhood he had due to living with an abusive stepdad.

"You know, when you meet someone, they don't have a flashing sign that says 'Danger,'" Montana's mom says. As the doc progresses, Montana is open about how difficult it was facing the abuse as a kid while also watching his mom suffer.

To avoid his stepdad, Montana clung to his guitar.

"When music is your only friend," he says, "it becomes your best friend."

The bravery of his mother sharing stories in the documentary matches the bravery that Montana embodies in his music. As she puts it, "The point of doing that is maybe helping someone else."

READ MORE: The Best Rock + Metal Albums of 2024 (So Far)

Fortunately, through his music, Montana has felt that connection with his fans who have experienced similar traumatic situations — and he has found two things he's longed for.

"Peace and closure."

Watch Tim Montana's Backstory + Learn More About Savage

Listen to Tim Montana's Previous Interviews on Loudwire Nights