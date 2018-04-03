In addition to the big stories we covered today, Wire-to-Wire provides you with some of the other key rock and metal news items from April 3, 2018:

- Tom DeLonge has announced a Sept. 18 release date for "Sekret Machines Book 2 - A Fire Within," the second offering in a three-volume series of fiction novels penned with best-selling author A.J. Hartley. The new book continues the story of heiress Jennifer Quinn, journalist Timika Mars, pilot Alan Young and former Marine Barry Regis as they test the limits of their extraordinary abilities and attempt to locate an ancient tablet which may hold the answers to humanity's greatest question. You can pre-order via To the Stars here and via Barnes & Noble and Amazon as well.

- Dimmu Borgir are making the trip stateside in August for four North American shows. Las Vegas, Chicago, Toronto and New York will all get shows in support of the Eonian album. Get more details here.

- Pennywise are digging a little deeper into their Never Gonna Die album, revealing the audio for the new song "Won't Give Up the Fight." As you might expect with the title, it's a song that pumps you up. Take a listen here and look for the disc on April 20.

- With an Australian tour on the horizon, Steven Adler reveals to the Australian Rock Show podcast that it's his hope to record a new song before Adler's Appetite plays there. Adler's shows will feature a front-to-back performance of Appetite for Destruction, plus a number of other GN'R faves and a few other surprises. The tour kicks off May 16 in Darwin.

- Want more insight into the upcoming Anthrax Kings Among Scotland DVD? Charlie Benante speaks about why the location for the shoot and discusses some of the challenges that came with the shoot here. Kings Among Scotland arrives April 27.

- Knucklebonz have revealed the muse for their latest batch of Rock Iconz statues. The classic era of Motley Crue will go on sale this summer, with fans able to purchase either the individual statues of Vince Neil, Nikki Sixx, Mick Mars or Tommy Lee or get the whole set together. For pre-order info, check here.

- K.K. Downing has revealed that he's launching a new concert venue in Wolverhampton, England. K.K.'s Steel Mill will play host to rock and metal acts and the guitarist talks more about the venture here.

- Despite a mass exodus, The Faceless will return to the concert stage this month and with additional dates in June. See their newly announced dates here. It is not known who will be joining Michael Keene in the group.

- Bleed From Within are ready to rip it up with a new video for "Crown of Misery." Watch the video here and look for the track on the band's new Era album, due this Friday (April 6).

- Dig in! Crematory have unleashed a new lyric video for "Cemetary Stillness" ahead of their Oblivion album, which is due April 13. Watch the clip here.