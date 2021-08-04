Tom Morello, Bruce Springsteen + Eddie Vedder Cover AC/DC’s ‘Highway to Hell’

Tom Morello, Eddie Vedder and Bruce Springsteen have joined forces to cover the AC/DC classic “Highway to Hell.” The track is Morello’s first single from his new Atlas Underground album, The Atlas Underground Fire.

Morello debuted the AC/DC cover on SiriusXM after announcing the many collaborations on The Atlas Underground Fire. Along with Vedder and Springsteen, Morello jammed with Bring Me the Horizon, Chris Stapleton, Phantogram, grandson, Mike Posner, Refused, Protohype, Sama’ Abdulhadi, Phem, Damien Marley and more for the new album, which will drop Oct. 15.

“This record was a life raft in a difficult time that allowed me to find new ways of creating new global artistic connections that helped transform a time of fear and anxiety into one of musical expression and rocking jams,” Morello says.

Bruce Springsteen takes the first verse of “Highway to Hell” while Eddie Vedder handles the second verse. The two singers have their vocals layered on the “Highway to Hell” chorus, giving an anthemic feel to the iconic AC/DC track. As for Morello, the Rage Against the Machine / Audioslave guitarist runs his fretboard throughout the song, bringing his own brand of experimentation to the track.

“Our version of ‘Highway To Hell’ pays homage to AC/DC but with Bruce Springsteen and Eddie Vedder, bringing this legendary song into the future,” raves Morello. “One of the greatest rock ’n’ roll songs of all time sung by two of the greatest rock ’n’ roll singers of all time. And then I drop a shredding guitar solo. Thank you and good night.”

Listen to Morello, Springsteen and Vedder cover “Highway to Hell” below.

Tom Morello - Highway To Hell (ft. Bruce Springsteen & Eddie Vedder) [Official Audio]

Tom Morello dropped a teaser video for The Atlas Underground Fire on Aug. 3. Check that out below.

Tom Morello - The Atlas Underground Fire (Teaser)