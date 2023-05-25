Tom Petty’s Family Suing Auction House for Allegedly Selling Stolen Personal Items

Tom Petty's family is taking legal action against a Boston-based auction house called RR Auction for allegedly selling stolen items. They issued a statement on social media regarding the situation.

Upon searching Tom Petty on RR Auction's website, 57 different items come up, including jackets, vests, T-shirts, sweaters, hats, shoes, duffel bags, signed records and more, all of which can be traced back to members of the musician's family. The current prices of the items range from $100 to $5,700, and there have already been a lot of bids made on them. The end date for bidding on all of the items is currently set to June 22.

In the statement, Petty's family asserted that they believe the goods were "outright stolen from a secured archive based on prior knowledge, staff observations and documentation." They are asking for the immediate return of all of the items, and further requested that individuals cease to participate in the auction so that they don't also become involved in the suit.

“We believe RR Auction, headquartered in Boston, is offering stolen Tom Petty memorabilia with a completely false provenance inaccurate to fact and in complete denial of clear evidence they have been presented. They will not disclose the cosigner who has provided these items or how they were acquired. But they are clearly stolen, there is no other word for it," the statement elaborated.

“These items have irreplaceable sentimental and educational value for the family and legacy of Tom Petty and we look forward to their safe return.”

See the full post below.