Tommy Lee, Hayley Williams, Maynard James Keenan, Troy Sanders + More Sing Failure’s Praises in New Documentary Trailer

If you know, you know! And for those in the know, Failure are the band that should've been the next big thing in the '90s, but even though they weren't, that hasn't stopped the dedicated worship from both fans and peers from carrying over through over the years. For the uninitiated, here's your chance to dig into one of the buzzier bands of the '90s who have since reunited in recent years and for those who are familiar, the band's new self-titled documentary film is a chance to explore their history. The first trailer can be seen below.

In 2018, the group had reached out to fans seeking footage of themselves from back in the '90s, and that has since grown to a full-fledged documentary film, complete with a wealth of well-known special guests both singing the praises of the band and helping to tell the history of their downfall and second act resurrection.

A new trailer for Failure The Documentary just arrived featuring commentary from Tommy Lee, Maynard James Keenan, Mastodon's Troy Sanders, Stone Temple Pilots' Dean DeLeo, Paramore's Hayley Williams, Garbage's Butch Vig, Silversun Pickups' Brian Aubert, Queens of the Stone Age's Troy Van Leeuwen and Beck musician Justin Meldal-Johnsen as well as music personality Matt Pinfield, comedienne Margaret Cho and actors Jason Schwartzman and David Dastmalchian.

"The art that Failure has made is very authentic to me. It hits me right in the heart and in the world of rock 'n' roll I wouldn't be where I am right now if it weren't for bands like Failure. My band Mastodon has kind of followed the footsteps that they laid before us," says Troy Sanders within the trailer.

"It was the same feeling that I had as a 14-year-old that that wall hit me. You feel it. Like my heart was racing and it was the best feeling," offers Hayley Williams, reflecting on first hearing their music. "I had never really heard anything like that and it changed how I thought about music. It just made me more than ever want to be in a band."

"Failure is a band you find and those bands that you tend to find are the bands that you love the most," added Silversun Pickups' Brian Aubert. And as simply put by Matt Pinfield, "This is the record and the band that all the bands that you know very well love."

The group emerged in 1992 with their debut Comfort, followed with 1994's Magnified and appeared on the verge of a major breakout with 1996's Fantastic Planet, but then split up. They reunited in 2013, released their first album since with 2015's The Heart Is a Monster and have added In the Future Your Body Will Be the Furthest Thing From Your Mind and Wild Type Droid in recent years.

Failure The Documentary is expected to be released in 2023, though a 30-minute version of the film will screen during the band's summer tour. Watch the new extended trailer below.

Failure The Documentary Extended Trailer

