Former Motley Crue drummer Tommy Lee was back in the headlines this week after allegedly receiving a fat lip from an altercation with his son Brandon. While Lee's offspring issued a statement that the incident occurred as self-defense after dealing with his father's alcoholism, Lee was quick to refute that story in a tweet, claiming he was in bed with his fiance when his son busted into the room and knocked him unconscious. After the inevitable media spotlight that followed, Lee posted on Twitter that he was done with social media.

Brandon Lee spoke with People magazine, sticking to his story about his father's alcoholism. In his statement, the 21-year-old said, “I’m devastated at the events of the last several days that have been a result of my father’s alcoholism. I’ve worked tirelessly organizing an intervention and it’s incredibly upsetting that it never came to fruition. I wanted my dad’s hopeful sobriety and recovery to be a private family matter but, as a result of his accusations on social media, I feel forced to speak out. I have and will continue to cooperate with law enforcement as needed. I love my father and just want to see him sober, happy and healthy."

After the People article went public, Lee tweeted back at his son, "LMAAAO!!!! I’m happier than I’ve been in my entire life. I have a few drinks here & there because I’m fuckin retired and enjoying my life. I worked 30+ fuckin years I deserve it. You didn’t arrange any intervention, you barely spoke to me while u were here. Just coverin ur ass!!

TMZ reports that sources connected to the drummer stated that he was willing to withdraw the police report in return for an apology, but after his son issued the statement about the fight being caused by his alcoholism, he asked for a restraining order keeping his son away from him and his house.

As stated, after the response to Brandon's statement about his alcoholism and plenty of commentary on the incident, Lee revealed that he was stepping away from social media.

