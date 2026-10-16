Black Sabbath guitar great Tony Iommi is back in the spotlight with his From the Dark solo album and Loudwire and Ultimate Classic Rock are uniting to celebrate with a pretty special offer for fans. You can enter to win an (unsigned) Epiphone SG Tribute guitar along with a From the Dark album poster signed by Iommi himself.

Courtesy of Tony Iommi tony iommi epiphone guitar and signed album

"The great thing for me, there was no pressure. I didn't have to have it done in four weeks," Iommi told the UCR Podcast regarding his new solo record, From the Dark. "Normally, when we've done a Sabbath album, it has to be a certain time because you book the studio and then you've got the tour and this and that."

"But there's no pressure here. I could do it when I wanted, which was great, and it was more relaxing," he shares. "We really enjoyed doing it. It was good fun, and that's what it's all about: is to enjoy what you're doing, and you don't have to do it. So that's what I did."

While speaking with Loudwire Nights host Chuck Armstrong, Iommi added, "If nothing happened, nothing happened, then we'd do it the next time. But it did, every time we come to record something, it'd work."

The "we" Iommi referred to is his backing band on From the Dark: singer Jorn Lande, bassist Becky Baldwin and drummer Karl Brazil. Though he said more than once that he thoroughly enjoyed making this album alongside his bandmates, he admitted when he started thinking about it, he didn't necessarily have a typical album in mind.

READ MORE: Tony Iommi's Bassist Thought She'd Only Last One Session

"What happened originally, I was going to do an instrumental album," he said.

"I did actually do a couple of instrumentals and I thought, 'Maybe I'd like to do it with a singer instead.' So I've still got the instrumentals, I haven't used them. Jorn was straight away in my mind because I love the way he sings, I love his vocals and he's done stuff with us before ... Our players, they're from Birmingham. Karl lives in Birmingham, Becky lives in Birmingham, Jorn lives in Sweden, but he comes over, so it's great."

The album, which leans into a darker sound for Iommi, has already yielded the new songs "World Alone" and "Stormwatcher."

How Do I Enter to Win the Tony Iommi Guitar + Signed Poster?

For this contest, one lucky winner will receive an Epiphone SG Tribute guitar along with a From the Dark poster signed by Iommi.

This contest runs through Monday, Oct. 26 at 10AM ET, but you'll want to make sure that you've signed up before then in order to be eligible to win the guitar and the poster.

Simply use the form below to provide your contact information so that we may reach out if your name is chosen.

Just this reminder, Loudwire Nights with Chuck Armstrong airs nightly starting at 7PM ET. You can tune in anytime, from anywhere right here or by downloading the Loudwire app.

And don't forget, if you’re reading about it at UCR, you can hear the music and more history on Ultimate Classic Rock Nights. Join Matt Wardlaw Monday through Friday at 7PM. Listen here or take us with you using the UCR app!"

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