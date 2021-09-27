Tool Announce Massive 2022 U.S. + European Tour

They're back! Tool will be hitting the road in 2022 with the first five months of the year now spoken for as the band just revealed dates for both a massive U.S. tour leg as well as a European tour as well.

Tool were set to play Eugene, Oregon last year just as the pandemic hit, so they're picking up right where they left off with the show at the Matthew Knight Arena serving as the tour kickoff on Jan. 10.

“It is with great pleasure I get to announce our return to the road,” said Danny Carey. “These past 18 months have been trying to say the least but from great trials come great lessons and great rewards. We are genuinely looking forward to sharing them with you.”

The tour will have Blonde Redhead on board as the opening act from Jan. 10 through Feb. 10, while The Acid Helps take over the opening slot from Feb. 19 to March 20. You can see all cities, venues and dates listed below.

Tickets for all shows will go on sale this Friday (Oct. 1) at 10AM local time, while the U.K. and Irish dates go on sale at 9AM local time. Tool Army members can purchase pre-sale tickets for European dates on Sept. 28 at 10AM local time (24 hour pre-sale window), while U.S. pre-sale tickets are available on Sept. 29 at 10AM local time (36 hour pre-sale window). A selection of exclusive packages, which include a pre-sale ticket, will also be made available to TOOL Army members on Sept. 29 at 10AM local time. Head here for additional ticketing info.

The tour comes with the band still celebrating their 2019 release Fear Inoculum.

Tool 2022 Tour Dates

Courtesy of Tool

Jan. 10 - Eugene, Ore. @ Matthew Knight Arena

Jan. 11 - Tacoma, Wash. @ Tacoma Dome

Jan. 13 - Boise, Idaho @ Ford Idaho Center

Jan. 15 - Sacramento, Calif. @ Golden 1 Center

Jan. 16 - San Francisco, Calif. @ Chase Center

Jan. 18 - Anaheim, Calif. @ Honda Center

Jan. 19 - San Diego, Calif. @ Viejas Arena

Jan. 21 - Phoenix, Ariz. @ Footprint Center

Jan. 22 - Las Vegas, Nev. @ T-Mobile Arena

Jan. 25 - Salt Lake City, Utah @ Maverik Center

Jan. 27 - Denver, Colo. @ Ball Arena

Jan. 30 - Tulsa, Okla. @ BOK Center

Jan. 31 - Dallas, Texas @ American Airlines Center

Feb. 2 - San Antonio, Texas @ AT&T Center

Feb. 4 - Houston, Texas @ Toyota Center

Feb. 5 - New Orleans, La. @ Smoothie King Center

Feb. 8 - Orlando, Fla. @ Amway Center

Feb. 9 - Tampa, Fla. @ Amalie Arena

Feb. 10 - Miami, Fla. @ FTX Arena

Feb. 19 - Boston, Mass. @ TD Garden

Feb. 20 - Philadelphia, Pa. @ Wells Fargo Center

Feb. 22 - Washington, D.C. @ Capital One Arena

Feb. 23 - Belmont Park, N.Y. @ UBS Arena

Feb. 26 - Newark, N.J. @ Prudential Center

Feb. 27 - Buffalo, N.Y. @ KeyBank Center

March 1 - Pittsburgh, Pa. @ PPG Paints Arena

March 3 - Detroit, Mich. @ Little Caesars Arena

March 4 - Louisville, Ky. @ KFC Yum! Center

March 6 - Columbus, Ohio @ Nationwide Arena

March 8 - Grand Rapids, Mich. @ Van Andel Arena

March 10 - Chicago, Ill. @ United Center

March 12 - Omaha, Neb. @ CHI Health Center Arena

March 13 - Minneapolis, Minn. @ Target Center

March 15 - Kansas City, Mo. @ T-Mobile Center

March 17 - Moline, Ill. @ TaxSlayer Center

March 18 - St. Louis, Mo. @ Enterprise Center

March 20 - Cleveland, Ohio @ Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

Tool 2002 European Tour

April 23 - Copenhagen, DK @ Royal Arena

April 25 - Oslo, NO @ Spektrum

April 26 - Stockholm, SE @ Avicii Arena

April 28 - Hamburg, DE @ Barclaycard Arena

April 29 - Frankfurt, DE @ Festhalle

May 2 - Manchester, UK @ AO Arena Manchester

May 4 - Birmingham, UK @ Resorts World Arena

May 6 - Dublin, IE @ 3Arena

May 9 - London, UK @ The O2 Arena

May 12 - Paris, FR @ AccorHotels Arena

May 13 - Antwerp, BE @ Sportpaleis

May 15 - Berlin, DE @ Mercedes-Benz Arena

May 17 - Cologne, DE @ Lanxess Arena

May 19 - Amsterdam, NL @ Ziggo Dome

May 21 - Krakow, PL @ Tauron Arena

May 23 - Prague, CZ @ O2 Arena

May 24 - Budapest, HU @ SportAréna