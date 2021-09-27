Tool Announce Massive 2022 U.S. + European Tour
They're back! Tool will be hitting the road in 2022 with the first five months of the year now spoken for as the band just revealed dates for both a massive U.S. tour leg as well as a European tour as well.
Tool were set to play Eugene, Oregon last year just as the pandemic hit, so they're picking up right where they left off with the show at the Matthew Knight Arena serving as the tour kickoff on Jan. 10.
“It is with great pleasure I get to announce our return to the road,” said Danny Carey. “These past 18 months have been trying to say the least but from great trials come great lessons and great rewards. We are genuinely looking forward to sharing them with you.”
The tour will have Blonde Redhead on board as the opening act from Jan. 10 through Feb. 10, while The Acid Helps take over the opening slot from Feb. 19 to March 20. You can see all cities, venues and dates listed below.
Tickets for all shows will go on sale this Friday (Oct. 1) at 10AM local time, while the U.K. and Irish dates go on sale at 9AM local time. Tool Army members can purchase pre-sale tickets for European dates on Sept. 28 at 10AM local time (24 hour pre-sale window), while U.S. pre-sale tickets are available on Sept. 29 at 10AM local time (36 hour pre-sale window). A selection of exclusive packages, which include a pre-sale ticket, will also be made available to TOOL Army members on Sept. 29 at 10AM local time. Head here for additional ticketing info.
The tour comes with the band still celebrating their 2019 release Fear Inoculum.
Tool 2022 Tour Dates
Jan. 10 - Eugene, Ore. @ Matthew Knight Arena
Jan. 11 - Tacoma, Wash. @ Tacoma Dome
Jan. 13 - Boise, Idaho @ Ford Idaho Center
Jan. 15 - Sacramento, Calif. @ Golden 1 Center
Jan. 16 - San Francisco, Calif. @ Chase Center
Jan. 18 - Anaheim, Calif. @ Honda Center
Jan. 19 - San Diego, Calif. @ Viejas Arena
Jan. 21 - Phoenix, Ariz. @ Footprint Center
Jan. 22 - Las Vegas, Nev. @ T-Mobile Arena
Jan. 25 - Salt Lake City, Utah @ Maverik Center
Jan. 27 - Denver, Colo. @ Ball Arena
Jan. 30 - Tulsa, Okla. @ BOK Center
Jan. 31 - Dallas, Texas @ American Airlines Center
Feb. 2 - San Antonio, Texas @ AT&T Center
Feb. 4 - Houston, Texas @ Toyota Center
Feb. 5 - New Orleans, La. @ Smoothie King Center
Feb. 8 - Orlando, Fla. @ Amway Center
Feb. 9 - Tampa, Fla. @ Amalie Arena
Feb. 10 - Miami, Fla. @ FTX Arena
Feb. 19 - Boston, Mass. @ TD Garden
Feb. 20 - Philadelphia, Pa. @ Wells Fargo Center
Feb. 22 - Washington, D.C. @ Capital One Arena
Feb. 23 - Belmont Park, N.Y. @ UBS Arena
Feb. 26 - Newark, N.J. @ Prudential Center
Feb. 27 - Buffalo, N.Y. @ KeyBank Center
March 1 - Pittsburgh, Pa. @ PPG Paints Arena
March 3 - Detroit, Mich. @ Little Caesars Arena
March 4 - Louisville, Ky. @ KFC Yum! Center
March 6 - Columbus, Ohio @ Nationwide Arena
March 8 - Grand Rapids, Mich. @ Van Andel Arena
March 10 - Chicago, Ill. @ United Center
March 12 - Omaha, Neb. @ CHI Health Center Arena
March 13 - Minneapolis, Minn. @ Target Center
March 15 - Kansas City, Mo. @ T-Mobile Center
March 17 - Moline, Ill. @ TaxSlayer Center
March 18 - St. Louis, Mo. @ Enterprise Center
March 20 - Cleveland, Ohio @ Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
Tool 2002 European Tour
April 23 - Copenhagen, DK @ Royal Arena
April 25 - Oslo, NO @ Spektrum
April 26 - Stockholm, SE @ Avicii Arena
April 28 - Hamburg, DE @ Barclaycard Arena
April 29 - Frankfurt, DE @ Festhalle
May 2 - Manchester, UK @ AO Arena Manchester
May 4 - Birmingham, UK @ Resorts World Arena
May 6 - Dublin, IE @ 3Arena
May 9 - London, UK @ The O2 Arena
May 12 - Paris, FR @ AccorHotels Arena
May 13 - Antwerp, BE @ Sportpaleis
May 15 - Berlin, DE @ Mercedes-Benz Arena
May 17 - Cologne, DE @ Lanxess Arena
May 19 - Amsterdam, NL @ Ziggo Dome
May 21 - Krakow, PL @ Tauron Arena
May 23 - Prague, CZ @ O2 Arena
May 24 - Budapest, HU @ SportAréna