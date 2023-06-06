Tool Announce 2023 North American Tour Dates
Tool have announced a 2023 North American tour that's set to kick off this fall.
The run begins with a Sept. 22 appearance at the Louder Than Life Festival and after that, it's back out on the road from Oct. 3 through Nov. 21 as the band makes stops in the U.S. and Canada with additional festival stops (Aftershock, Power Trip) in the mix as well.
See all of the upcoming dates below and look for non-festival tickets to go on sale on June 9 at 10AM local time. Pre-sale tickets, meanwhile, will be offered to the Tool Army starting June 8 at 10AM local time. Head here for additional Tool Army information.
In late February, Adam Jones shared a video on his Instagram story rehearsing the 10,000 Days track "Rosetta Stoned" with Justin Chancellor and Danny Carey. The band's fans were freaked out on Reddit over the clip because the song hasn't been played much at all over the last decade. They performed it a handful of times in 2018, and prior to that, it hadn't been part of their setlist since 2009, so perhaps we'll see the rockers bring it back around during this upcoming run.
Tool 2023 North American Tour Dates
Sept. 22 — Louisville, Ky. @ Louder Than Life Festival
Oct. 03 — Loveland, Colo. @ Budweiser Event Center
Oct. 06 — Sacramento, Calif. @ Aftershock Festival
Oct. 08 — Indio, Calif. @ Power Trip
Oct. 10 — Salt Lake City, Utah @ Delta Center
Oct. 12 — Idaho Falls, Idaho @ Mountain America Center
Oct. 14 — Nampa, Idaho @ Ford Idaho Center
Oct. 15 — Spokane, Wash. @ Spokane Arena
Oct. 17 — Eugene, Ore. @ Matthew Knight Center
Oct. 19 — Portland, Ore. @ Moda Center
Oct. 20 — Tacoma, Wash. @ Tacoma Dome
Oct. 22 — Kelowna, British Columbia @ Prospera Place Arena
Oct. 23 — Vancouver, British Columbia @ Rogers Arena
Oct. 25 — Edmonton, Alberta @ Rogers Place
Oct. 27 — Calgary, Alberta @ Scotiabank Saddledome
Oct. 29 — Winnipeg, Manitoba @ Canada Life Center
Oct. 31 — St. Paul, Minn. @ Xcel Energy Center
Nov. 01 — Milwaukee, Wis. @ Fiserv Forum
Nov. 03 — Knoxville, Tenn. @ Thompson-Boiling Arena
Nov. 04 — Charleston, W.V. @ Charleston Coliseum
Nov. 06 — Rochester, N.Y. @ Blue Cross Arena
Nov. 07 — Allentown, Pa. @ PPL Center
Nov. 10 — Uncasville, Ct. @ Mohegan Sun Arena
Nov. 13 — Manchester, N.H. @ SNHU Arena
Nov. 15 — Boston, Mass. @ TD Garden
Nov. 16 — Philadelphia, Pa. @ Wells Fargo Center
Nov. 19 — Montreal, Quebec @ Bell Center
Nov. 20 — Toronto, Ontario @ Scotiabank Arena
Nov. 21 — Toronto, Ontario @ Scotiabank Arena