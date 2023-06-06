Tool Announce 2023 North American Tour Dates

Tool have announced a 2023 North American tour that's set to kick off this fall.

The run begins with a Sept. 22 appearance at the Louder Than Life Festival and after that, it's back out on the road from Oct. 3 through Nov. 21 as the band makes stops in the U.S. and Canada with additional festival stops (Aftershock, Power Trip) in the mix as well.

See all of the upcoming dates below and look for non-festival tickets to go on sale on June 9 at 10AM local time. Pre-sale tickets, meanwhile, will be offered to the Tool Army starting June 8 at 10AM local time. Head here for additional Tool Army information.

READ MORE: Every Tool Song Ranked

In late February, Adam Jones shared a video on his Instagram story rehearsing the 10,000 Days track "Rosetta Stoned" with Justin Chancellor and Danny Carey. The band's fans were freaked out on Reddit over the clip because the song hasn't been played much at all over the last decade. They performed it a handful of times in 2018, and prior to that, it hadn't been part of their setlist since 2009, so perhaps we'll see the rockers bring it back around during this upcoming run.

Tool 2023 North American Tour Dates

Sept. 22 — Louisville, Ky. @ Louder Than Life Festival

Oct. 03 — Loveland, Colo. @ Budweiser Event Center

Oct. 06 — Sacramento, Calif. @ Aftershock Festival

Oct. 08 — Indio, Calif. @ Power Trip

Oct. 10 — Salt Lake City, Utah @ Delta Center

Oct. 12 — Idaho Falls, Idaho @ Mountain America Center

Oct. 14 — Nampa, Idaho @ Ford Idaho Center

Oct. 15 — Spokane, Wash. @ Spokane Arena

Oct. 17 — Eugene, Ore. @ Matthew Knight Center

Oct. 19 — Portland, Ore. @ Moda Center

Oct. 20 — Tacoma, Wash. @ Tacoma Dome

Oct. 22 — Kelowna, British Columbia @ Prospera Place Arena

Oct. 23 — Vancouver, British Columbia @ Rogers Arena

Oct. 25 — Edmonton, Alberta @ Rogers Place

Oct. 27 — Calgary, Alberta @ Scotiabank Saddledome

Oct. 29 — Winnipeg, Manitoba @ Canada Life Center

Oct. 31 — St. Paul, Minn. @ Xcel Energy Center

Nov. 01 — Milwaukee, Wis. @ Fiserv Forum

Nov. 03 — Knoxville, Tenn. @ Thompson-Boiling Arena

Nov. 04 — Charleston, W.V. @ Charleston Coliseum

Nov. 06 — Rochester, N.Y. @ Blue Cross Arena

Nov. 07 — Allentown, Pa. @ PPL Center

Nov. 10 — Uncasville, Ct. @ Mohegan Sun Arena

Nov. 13 — Manchester, N.H. @ SNHU Arena

Nov. 15 — Boston, Mass. @ TD Garden

Nov. 16 — Philadelphia, Pa. @ Wells Fargo Center

Nov. 19 — Montreal, Quebec @ Bell Center

Nov. 20 — Toronto, Ontario @ Scotiabank Arena

Nov. 21 — Toronto, Ontario @ Scotiabank Arena