After performing at two festivals (Aftershock, Power Trip) last weekend, Tool have just announced a 20-date winter U.S. tour for early 2024 with special guest psychedelic/stoner/prog/doom metal band Elder.

The run kicks off on Jan. 10 in Baltimore, Md. and will hit several areas of the U.S. before wrapping up on Feb. 18 in Las Vegas.

Tickets go on sale this Friday (Oct. 13) at 10AM local time. Those seeking a pre-sale can enlist in the Tool Army fan club to gain access to tickets from Oct. 11 at 10AM local time through Oct. 12 at 10PM local time. Limited VIP packages will be available for Tool Army members as well.

For additional ticketing info, visit Tool's website.

See all of the 2024 tour dates directly below.

Tool 2024 Tour Dates With Elder

Jan. 10 — Baltimore, Md. @ CFG Bank Arena

Jan. 12 — New York, N.Y. @ Madison Square Garden

Jan. 13 — New York, N.Y. @ Madison Square Garden

Jan. 18 — Hollywood, Fla. @ Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood

Jan. 19 — Hollywood, Fla. @ Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood

Jan. 21 — Charlotte, N.C. @ Spectrum Center

Jan. 23 — Nashville, Tenn. @ Bridgestone Arena

Jan. 24 — Atlanta, Ga. @ State Farm Arena

Jan. 26 — Birmingham, Ala. @ The Legacy Arena at The BJCC

Jan. 27 — Biloxi, Miss. @ Mississippi Coast Coliseum

Jan. 31 — Austin, Texas @ Moody Center

Feb. 02 — Dallas, Texas @ American Airlines Center

Feb. 03 — Oklahoma City, Okla. @ Paycom Center

Feb. 05 — Denver, Colo. @ Ball Arena

Feb. 09 — Phoenix, Ariz. @ Footprint Center

Feb. 12 — Fresno, Calif. @ Save Mart Center

Feb. 14 — Los Angeles, Calif. @ Crypto.com Arena

Feb. 15 — Los Angeles, Calif. @ Crypto.com Arena

Feb. 17 — Ontario, Calif. @ Toyota Arena

Feb. 18 — Las Vegas, Nev. @ T-Mobile Arena

