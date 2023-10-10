Tool Announce 20-Date 2024 Winter Tour With Elder
After performing at two festivals (Aftershock, Power Trip) last weekend, Tool have just announced a 20-date winter U.S. tour for early 2024 with special guest psychedelic/stoner/prog/doom metal band Elder.
The run kicks off on Jan. 10 in Baltimore, Md. and will hit several areas of the U.S. before wrapping up on Feb. 18 in Las Vegas.
Tickets go on sale this Friday (Oct. 13) at 10AM local time. Those seeking a pre-sale can enlist in the Tool Army fan club to gain access to tickets from Oct. 11 at 10AM local time through Oct. 12 at 10PM local time. Limited VIP packages will be available for Tool Army members as well.
For additional ticketing info, visit Tool's website.
See all of the 2024 tour dates directly below.
Tool 2024 Tour Dates With Elder
Jan. 10 — Baltimore, Md. @ CFG Bank Arena
Jan. 12 — New York, N.Y. @ Madison Square Garden
Jan. 13 — New York, N.Y. @ Madison Square Garden
Jan. 18 — Hollywood, Fla. @ Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood
Jan. 19 — Hollywood, Fla. @ Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood
Jan. 21 — Charlotte, N.C. @ Spectrum Center
Jan. 23 — Nashville, Tenn. @ Bridgestone Arena
Jan. 24 — Atlanta, Ga. @ State Farm Arena
Jan. 26 — Birmingham, Ala. @ The Legacy Arena at The BJCC
Jan. 27 — Biloxi, Miss. @ Mississippi Coast Coliseum
Jan. 31 — Austin, Texas @ Moody Center
Feb. 02 — Dallas, Texas @ American Airlines Center
Feb. 03 — Oklahoma City, Okla. @ Paycom Center
Feb. 05 — Denver, Colo. @ Ball Arena
Feb. 09 — Phoenix, Ariz. @ Footprint Center
Feb. 12 — Fresno, Calif. @ Save Mart Center
Feb. 14 — Los Angeles, Calif. @ Crypto.com Arena
Feb. 15 — Los Angeles, Calif. @ Crypto.com Arena
Feb. 17 — Ontario, Calif. @ Toyota Arena
Feb. 18 — Las Vegas, Nev. @ T-Mobile Arena
