Tool’s Adam Jones Reveals ‘Music is Done’ for New Album

We’ve got one less reason to doubt Tool’s 2018 new album release. On Jan. 18, guitarist Adam Jones shared an Instagram live feed with fans. During the stream, a viewer caught a comment from Jones which said, “Music is done. Lyrics coming in hard.”

Late last year, we got to ask drummer Danny Carey about Tool’s elusive fifth full-length album. “We’ll probably have it done in the first half [of 2018] if things go as planned,” Carey revealed. “There’s setup times and manufacturing – I can never predict all that, it seems like it’s constantly evolving.”

We know Tool have been working on new music for years, slow cooking the fresh work to perfection. Even the final version of “Descending” is expected to be vastly different from what fans have heard live. It’s been over 4,000 days since 10,000 Days was released, so to say Tool followers have been getting impatient is an understatement.

A screenshot of Jones’ “music is done” message was first sent to MetalSucks before making the rounds online. The meticulous ToolArchive YouTube channel also picked up the moment, which you can see above.

Keep waiting patiently and stay tuned for more updates on Tool’s new album as news breaks.

