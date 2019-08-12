This August has already been one of the most amazing months for rock and metal in years, and we're not even halfway through it yet. Tool's new song "Fear Inoculum" came out last week and is already breaking records - and their Ænima has re-entered the top 10 of the Billboard 200.

The brand new title track from their upcoming album has made history as the longest song to enter the Billboard Hot 100 chart, according to Chart Data. Coming in at No. 93 on the chart, the song is 10 minutes and 21 seconds long. In the few days since it's been released, the song has racked up almost four million views on Spotify.

Additionally, Tool's 1996 sophomore album Ænima has taken the spot at No. 10 on the Billboard 200 chart, making it the second time it's entered the top 10 since it peaked at No. 2 in '96. Billboard reports that the album has had a 5,900% increase in album units since their full discography became available on all digital and streaming services on Aug. 2. 18,000 of the 33,000 counted units were album sales.

Is it coincidence that Tool are charting left and right just weeks shy of the Aug. 30 release of Fear Inoculum, or are they evil geniuses? Either way, all hail Tool, we love to see it.

