Tool Fan Gets Job After Wearing Band’s Shirt During Interview

Most people try to dress up for job interviews in order to appear professional, but it seems as though the corporate world is slightly more relaxed than it has been in the past. One Tool fan, in particular, actually landed a job after wearing the band's shirt during their interview.

Wearing appropriate attire during a job interview can have a larger effect on the outcome than most would think. Your appearance influences someone's first impression of you, and tidying up shows that you are serious about the opportunity and respectful of those who are taking their time to meet with you.

According to the 2006 Job Outlook from the National Association of Colleges and Employers, 87 percent of hiring managers said that an interviewee wearing nontraditional clothing had an effect on their decision to hire the individual [via Chron].

However, sporting a band shirt seemed to work in this particular person's favor. The fan took to Tool's Reddit page last week to share their experience, noting that they actually had the fandom in common with their interviewer.

"After an hour of talking, the recruiter said, "I just have one last question, what is [your] favorite Tool song? Because I'm a huge fan myself!'" I really want this new job now!" they wrote. In the comments section, they added that they're a programmer, which apparently tends to have a more casual dress code, and the recruiter for the job was wearing a Church of Misery shirt during the interview themselves.

Fortunately, the Tool fan got the job, according to another update they posted on the forum earlier today (July 7).

"I told you about a week ago that I had a job interview, and I was wearing a tool T-shirt. And you know what? I got the job!" they shared.

Congrats, Tool fan! They say that first impressions are lasting impressions, and obviously the job recruiter took this fan's attire as a sign of creativity and intelligence. Let's be real, true Tool fans know the Fibonacci sequence.