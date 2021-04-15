Tool Fan Absolutely Crushes ‘The Pot’ on the Saxophone

If you've ever wondered what Tool's "The Pot" would sound like played on a saxophone, then the Phunky Pharaoh has got you covered. A self-proclaimed massive fan of Tool, this guy crushed it, and nearly his crushed his lungs in the meantime.

"It's a combination of the bass part and vocal part," the Phunky Pharaoh wrote in the video description. "This song means a lot to me, because it is the song that first got me into Tool. This is somewhat influenced by Brass Against's 'The Pot' Tool cover. Tool is my favorite band of all time, so I plan to make more Tool covers."

Yeah, we've seen the Brass Against version of "The Pot," but the fact that this guy did it on his own makes it just as impressive. The Spongebob hat makes it feel even closer to home in regards to Tool, because it almost looks like something Maynard James Keenan would wear.

"I almost died from running out of breath haha or I would have done a longer version," he wrote in the comment section of the Reddit thread, where he also shared the video.

Check out the cover below.

The Phunky Pharaoh has covers of many other artists on his channel, such as Iron Maiden, Led Zeppelin, Soundgarden, Audioslave, Red Hot Chili Peppers and more.

The Phunky Pharaoh - Tool's "The Pot" Saxophone Cover