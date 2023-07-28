10 Tool Lyrics That Need Serious Explaining

One does not simply listen to Tool. One plunges entirely into an immersive sonic experience that takes the listener through a thought-provoking spiral of complex musicianship and perplexing lyrical content.

Part of the band's mystique is their ability to carry an air of mystery with them, never fully divulging the meaning behind Maynard James Keenan's words, often times leaving interpretation entirely up to the listener's imagination.

Hell, they don't even add their lyrics to their album and CD inserts, dedicating those booklets solely to the artwork and mind-bending imagery that lends to the band's overarching artistic appeal. That’s why we decided to break down some of the most complex and totally bizarre lyrics in Tool's collection. We have to admit, even we're still stumped by some of these themes, and we're supposed to be the "experts."