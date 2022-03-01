Tool Streaming Reimagined Version of 1992 Song ‘Opiate’

It's not uncommon for songs to evolve over a period of years on tour after a band has released them. For Tool, one of their earliest songs, the title track of their Opiate EP, is now getting a modern update for 2022.

Dubbed "Opiate²," or "Opiate Squared," the epic song feels even more fleshed out than the original and intensely heavy at points within the musical journey taken by the band. Get a listen to the reimagined version of the song in the player provided toward the bottom of this page.

And given this is Tool that we're talking about, the band's dedication to presentation is not yet complete with the arrival of the song. There will soon be a Blu-Ray only visual companion arriving on March 18. This marks the group's first music video in 15 years. You can pre-order it right now at this location.

This Blu-Ray will come housed in a 46-page art book with behind-the-scenes and making-of photos from the shoot. There will also be interviews and insights included from special guests. The band's Adam Jones worked with visual artist Dominic Hallstone on the 10-minute plus film, seeking to add to the band's already impressive audio and video legacy.

The original version of "Opiate" appeared on the 1992 of the EP of the same name, with the title track closing out the six-song set. Though never released as a single, it remained one of the band's most recognizable songs from their early works.

The "Opiate²" arrival comes on the heels of the band's recent announcement that an ultra deluxe vinyl edition of Fear Inoculum is on its way April 8. Limited edition signed versions have been going for big bucks on the band's current tour, but a wider release is coming in April with pre-orders now available at this location.

Tool, "Opiate²"