Travis Barker has owned this nearly 10,000-square-foot home in Calabasas for 16 years, and he recently teamed with Architectural Digest to provide a video tour of the estate. Take a tour of his house with a sick in-home studio and a vibrating bed inside.

blink-182 drummer Travis Barker's home tour starts off in his living room, and he says the vibe of the room and his entire house is "zen," according to Architectural Digest, adding, "Whenever I come home from long tours or long nights at the studio, just a place to rest my head."

He says that one room also features some artwork from his favorite artists like Raymond Pettibone, who's known for his punk art, and West Lane. The living room also has a fireplace and a painting of the five albums that changed his life which was given to him by his now-wife Kourtney Kardashian. The doors in the living room open up to the pool in the backyard, making the room feel even bigger.

Barker bought the home 16 years ago and has tons of great memories such as his kids riding their skateboards, bikes and even dirtbikes in the house. He didn't love the design of the home, so during one of his tours he decided to remodel his entire home. He gave the designer freedom to do whatever they wanted and when he came back a year later, the finished product made Barker's jaw drop.

As he's showing off his formal dining room and running through their seating arrangement Barker says although he enjoys entertaining and having people over, he doesn't like too many people at his home. Since he's not home often, when he is he wants some peace and quiet and to be able to relax. Even before Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian started dating, he says they used to "spoil each other" and get each other Christmas presents, which they both still have, such as the candlesticks in his dining room.

Barker says his aesthetic is minimal and likes a "very like clean space, because it allows me to think and doesn't like crowd my vibe." The one-story home is just under 10,000 square feet which the drummer says is a lot more convenient than his previous three-story home with elevators in Bel Air Crest.

He also loves the indoor-outdoor living spaces and especially the fireplaces. His home also has a cement ping pong table in his entertainment room, a lamp he designed that has a skull on it and two Dior BMX bikes. The room also features a bar with custom red champagne flukes that were gifted to the couple after they got engaged and say "Travis & Kourtney October 17, 2021 #forever." Oct. 17 is the day Barker proposed.

Barker offers a glimpse at his home studio, which his sick. There's an electronic drum kit, keyboards, tons of guitars, a couch and a vocal booth. Then he shows off where he likes to watch UFC fights, watch movies and have dance parties and where he often falls asleep - which is in his movie theater.

Some of the personal items in his bedroom are a plate that Kourtney painted for him, his mom's rosary, a picture of him with his kids, a picture from the day he proposed to his fiancee, and a portrait that Penelope (Kourtney Kardashian's kid) drew of him. And not only is his bed organic and adjustable it also vibrates.

The backyard has an outdoor patio, complete with another fireplace, couches, a dining table as well as a grill and a sink. Barker says he loves hanging outside with his four Frenchies. There's also a pool, where all of his kids learned how to swim in and Barker has rode his bikes and skateboard into it. He's hosted a party with a stage with the same sound and lighting he tours with at his house, but he says he'll never do that again since it was too wild.

In his garage sits a 1987 Buick Grand National GNX, which was a gift from his wife, a G-Wagon 4x4², a Cadillac Escalade, and a Rolls-Royce Cullinan with shooting stars on the roof.

Take the video tour of his home with Barker in the player below.

Take a Tour of Travis Barker's Home in Calabasas