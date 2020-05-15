Trapt Debut Two New Songs, Announce ‘Shadow Work’ Album

California hard rock vets Trapt will release Shadow Work, their ninth album, on June 19. The band has dished out a double dose of new songs, previewing the record with the "Make It Out Alive" and "Tell Me How You Really Feel" singles.

"'Make It Out Alive' was the last song written for our new album Shadow Work and I hope it inspires people to never give up," said singer Chris Taylor Brown. "Times can get so tough and it can be easy to just want to let go of all the struggle. But I think the struggles we go through define us," he continued, adding, "Each crisis we go through, staring into an abyss of the unknown, makes us stronger when we come out the other side. I know that we will come out stronger, as a country and as a world, through the current crisis we find ourselves battling and every other crisis that comes our way in the future. We always do!"

Listen to both songs below.

Just a couple of weeks ago, Brown notably became entangled in an ongoing Twitter feud through Trapt's official account, sparring with fans as well as members of prominent rock and metal groups. The basis of this back and forth stemmed from the frontman's stance on the coronavirus pandemic and subsequent government action on both the local and federal levels.

View the artwork and track listing for Trapt's new album beneath the pair of newly-released singles. Additionally, further down the page are the band's scheduled tour dates for the remainder of 2020.

Trapt, "Make It Out Alive"

The Label Group / INgrooves

Trapt, "Tell Me How You Really Feel"

The Label Group / INgrooves

Trapt, Shadow Work Album Art + Track Listing

The Label Group

01. "Make It Out Alive"

02. "I Want To Want What I Want"

03. "Tell Me How You Really Feel"

04. "Too Little Too Late"

05. "Far Enough Away"

06. "Turn Me Around Again"

07. "Trying Too Hard"

08. "Let Me Down Slowly"

09. "Too Far Away"

10. "Get You Back"

11. "Hold And Be Held"

Trapt 2020 Tour Dates

May 22 — Rockford, Ill. @ District Bar and Grill

June 11 — San Francisco, Calif. @ DNA Lounge

June 12 — W. Hollywood, Calif. @ Whiskey A Go Go

June 19 — Fairbanks, Ark. @ Tanana Valley Fairgrounds

June 20 — Anchorage, Ak. @ Williwaw

June 27 — Las Vegas, Nev. @ Brooklyn Bowl at the Linq Promenade

July 10 — Chickasha, Okla. @ Legends Event Park

July 16 — Pittsburgh, Penn. @ The Crafthouse Stage & Grill

July 18 — Poughkeepsie, N.Y. @ The Chance Theater

July 25 — Pownal, Vt. @ Berkshirestock Fest

July 30 — Hermon, Maine @ Morgan Hill Event Center w/ Saliva + Tantric

July 31 — Amityville, N.Y. @ Revolution Bar & Music Hall

Aug. 01 — Sheboygan, Wis. @ Brat Days Fest @ Kiwanis Park

Aug. 08 — Oscoda, Mich. @ Oscoda Rock Fest

Aug. 15 — Carlton, Minn. @ Mudd Fest @ Black Bear Casino

Aug. 20 — Springfield, Ill. @ Muddfest

Aug. 21 — Fort Wayne, Ind. @ Rock on the River w/ Saliva & Saving Abel

Aug. 29 — Creve Coeur, Ill. @ Crusens RT 29

Sept. 03 — Duquoin, Ill. @ Mudd Fest @ Duquoin State Fair Grounds

Sept. 05 — Lombard, Ill. @ Brauer House

Sept. 12 — Katy, Texas @ Wildcatter Saloon

Sept. 26 — Farmer City, Ill. @ Downtown Farmer City Heritage Days w/ Saliva

Oct. 02 — Round Rock, Texas @ Round Rock Tavern

Oct. 03 — Houston, Texas @ The Studio at Warehouse Live

Oct. 04 — Fort Worth, Texas @ The Rail Club Live

Trapt 2020 "United We Stand Tour" Dates

Oct. 09 — Salt Lake City, Utah @ The Royal Bar

Oct. 10 — Colorado Springs, Colo. @ Sunshine Studios Live

Oct. 11 — Denver, Colo. @ Herman's Hideaway

Oct. 14 — Milwaukee, Wis. @ The Rave

Oct. 16 — Libertyville, Ill. @ Austin's Fuel Room

Oct. 17 — Beaver Dam, Wis. @ Stormy's

Oct. 18 — Indianapolis, Ind. @ The Room

Oct. 20 — Charleston, W.V. @ Rock City Cake Company

Oct. 24 — Callaway, Md. @ 5 South Event Center

Oct. 25 — Laconia, N.H. @ Granite State Music Hall

Oct. 30 — Dubuque, Iowa @ Q Casino & Hotel

Dec. 05 — Woodford, Va. @ The Groove Music Hall