Travis Barker’s Daughters Thank Fans for Support Following His Hospitalization

Following Travis Barker's recent hospitalization due to pancreatitis, his daughters have thanked the fans for their support on social media. The drummer was spotted being taken into a hospital on a stretcher with his wife Kourtney Kardashian by his side.

Barker's pancreatitis may have been triggered by a recent colonoscope, according to TMZ. He first went to West Hills Hospital just two days ago on June 28, and then was taken to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in an ambulance.

The musician's youngest daughter, Alabama, posted on social media, "Please send your prayers" not long after news of hospitalization broke. Both Alabama and stepdaughter Atiana de la Hoya posted on their Instagram stories yesterday to thank the fans for the outpouring of love and support, according to Billboard.

Alabama posted an Instagram story that showed her hand next to her dad's hand that said "thank you guys for all the prayers and love, I appreciate you & love all of you." While his oldest daughter, Atiana, wrote, "Thank you for the outpouring of love and prayers sent our way at this time. It is heard, felt and appreciate. Xx" in white text over a gray background.

Barker tweeted "God save me" the same day he was taken to the hospital. It's clear the meaning behind the tweet, which is the title of a song on MGK's album Mainstream Sellout. Barker plays drums, helped write songs and produced the album, and is his second collaboration with MGK (the first being the album Tickets to My Downfall.)

We have yet to see an update regarding Barker's current condition and we wish him the best. Loudwire's thoughts are with him and his family during this tough time.