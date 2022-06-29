Blink-182’s Travis Barker Reportedly Rushed to Hospital With Pancreatitis

UPDATE (1:20 PM ET, June 28, 2022): TMZ now reports that doctors believe Barker was hospitalized with pancreatitis (inflammation of the pancreas) which was possibly triggered by a recent colonoscopy.

Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker was reportedly hospitalized with an undisclosed medical issue late afternoon yesterday (June 28) in Los Angeles, as first reported by TMZ.

Photos in the TMZ report show both Barker and wife Kourtney Kardashian dressed in all black as medics wheel the drummer, who is laid out on a stretcher, into an ambulance. It has been alleged that Barker, 46, visited the West Hills hospital on the morning on June 28 for a certain health issue, after which he was transported to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center by ambulance.

No other information has been made available at this time and Barker's status remains unknown.

The drummer, who has been active outside of Blink-182 and playing with Machine Gun Kelly and Avril Lavigne, has a 16-year-old daughter (Alabama Barker) with former wife Shanna Moakler and she shared an Instagram story that said, "Please send your prayers," shortly after news of the hospitalization broke.

Alabama Barker, Instagram Story (June 28, 2022) Instagram: alabamaluellabarker loading...

Earlier on June 28, Barker tweeted, "God save me," which is the title of a song off Mainstream Sellout, the newest album from Machine Gun Kelly. It is not known if the tweet was sent in connection with the health issue he's experiencing or if the timing was coincidental and unrelated.

This story will be updated as more news surfaces.

Loudwire extends well wishes to Barker, his family and those by his side during this time.