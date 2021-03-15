As the film awards for 2021 continue to roll out, Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross have once again found themselves doubly nominated, this time earning two nods for the Oscars' Original Score for their work on the films Mank and Soul.

On Soul, they share credit with Jon Batiste for the original score, and so far Soul has already won the Golden Globes and Critics Choice award shows honor for Original Score. Aside from Soul and Mank, the other Original Score nominees include Terrence Blanchard for Da 5 Bloods, Emile Mosseri for Minari and James Newton Howard for News of the World.

In 2010, the Reznor and Ross duo won the Oscar for Best Original Score for their work on the David Fincher film The Social Network. The pair worked with Fincher again on 2020's Mank for which they are nominated.

In other news of note from Oscar nomination day, it was a big day for Sound of Metal, the film about a metal drummer who is starting to lose his hearing. Not only did the movie receive a Best Picture nomination, but Riz Ahmed as the central musician was nominated for Best Actor while ASL expert Paul Raci received a Best Supporting Actor nomination for the film.

In December, as a bit of extra promotion for the film, Raci joined drummers Travis Barker, Elise Truow and Carey Watkins for a reimagining of the Metallica classic on a percussion heavy cover of "Enter Sandman."

Other Best Picture nominees include The Father, Judas and the Black Messiah, Mank, Minari, Nomadland, Promising Young Woman and The Trial of the Chicago 7.

The Oscars will air April 25 on ABC. A full list of nominees can be found here.