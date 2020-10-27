Trent Reznor, Billy Corgan + More Lead 2021 Virtual David Bowie Celebration Lineup

The pandemic won't squash the desire to celebrate the life and legacy of David Bowie, but it will alter the plans for the annual touring celebration. Bowie's pianist, Mike Garson, has revealed that the 2021 edition of "A Bowie Celebration" will be a single-day virtual event taking place on the musician's birthday.

"A Bowie Celebration: Just for One Day!" will take place on Jan. 8 with a star-studded lineup of musicians take part and sharing their love for Bowie's music. Onetime Bowie collaborator Trent Reznor of Nine Inch Nails, Smashing Pumpkins frontman Billy Corgan, Jane's Addiction's Perry Farrell, Bush leader Gavin Rossdale, Def Leppard's Joe Elliott, Halestorm's Lzzy Hale, The Cult's Ian Astbury, Living Colour's Corey Glover and more will be among the guests celebrating the music of the "Thin White Duke."

Garcon has assembled a Bowie alumni band for the show, which will include long-time produce Tony Visconti among the vets.

“What we’re planning is an amazing show with the most talented musicians from every period of David’s career, as well as phenomenal artists from many different genres,” Garson said in a statement. “We’ll hear different interpretations of David’s songs; some with totally new arrangements that have never been heard before.”

Tickets for the livestream are available here with early bird prices available through Nov. 1. You can also make it a bundle package with a variety of merch items added onto your virtual ticket should you choose. There's also "experience" opportunities, with the chance to check out a private rehearsal, a pre-show soundcheck and a post-show Q&A with the band members.

David Bowie would have turned 74 on Jan. 8. The singer actually died two days after his birthday, on Jan. 10, back in 2016. This will mark the fifth anniversary of his passing.

"Mike Garcon's A Bowie Celebration: Just for One Day!" Trailer