Trivium Return to Concert Stage Next Month for Live Streamed Show

While Zoom chat collaborations have become the norm in the last few months, Trivium are ready to set foot on a concert stage again. The band has announced plans to live stream a concert taking place next month, marking their first official show since the April release of their new album.

The band is promising brand new production and an arena-style visual show for the event dubbed "Trivium: A Light or a Distant Mirror." The concert will stream globally via Full Sail Live, a state of of the art event and broadcast arena at Full Sail University in the band's hometown of Orlando, Florida.

The timing allows the band to dig into the music from their recently released album, What the Dead Men Say. There will be a pre-show beginning at 3PM ET with Mosh Talks host Terry Bezer, serving up interview and clips from the pre-production. In addition, there will be an opening support slot from Sylosis. The pre-show starts at 3PM ET, with the concert itself beginning at 4PM ET on July 10.

"We had to get creative when we heard there was no touring this summer," the band explains. "We held off on the Zoom concerts and asked our creative/production team to come up with the biggest real-time live metal streaming event of the summer and what we now have to present to you is our show called 'A Light or a Distant Mirror.' This performance will be 100 percent live and is not pre-taped. We will have a brand new epic stage set and lights, and we will bring it 100 percent. We are thankful to our friends at Full Sail University, who are providing us a first class performance arena and the Maestro broadcast team for streaming our show to the corners of the earth! We hope you can join us."

Trivium are currently selling tickets for the event. It will cost $9 to attend and you can pick up your tickets now at this location. In addition, the band has exclusive, limited edition merchandise and VIP bundle options available via their webstore.

Trivium will donate a portion of the proceeds from the live streamed event to the music therapy program at the Orlando Health Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children.

Trivium: A Light or a Distant Mirror

