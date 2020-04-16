Trivium are here to shake up your week with one of the heavier songs you'll find on their upcoming What the Dead Men Say album. The band has just unleashed the new track "Amongst the Shadows & the Stones," which you can hear in the player below.

While there are a few melodic parts in the song, the track is primarily a crusher, with Matt Heafy belting out lyrics with full grit in his vocal.

Guitarist Corey Beaulieu says of the track, "The inspiration for the song started when a war history website that I follow posted a story of a soldier visiting the graves of his fallen comrades and he described it as walking 'amongst the shadows and the stones."

He adds, "The first thing I came up with was, 'The ghosts of war will haunt my bones, amongst the shadows and the stones,' which then inspired the music for the song. But the lyrical subject became something totally different as we got deeper into the songwriting, but that was the spark. Now 'Amongst the Shadows & the Stones' captures elements of the heaviest material Trivium has done across our entire catalog."

"Amongst the Shadows & the Stones" appears on the upcoming What the Dead Men Say album, which is due April 24 through Roadrunner Records. The album is available for pre-order here, while the song is now posted through all digital service providers.

In other news, Trivium are setting up a virtual in-store appearance, with plans to live stream on April 27 at 3PM ET at their website. Beginning today (Apr. 16), fans who pre-order copies of What the Dead Men Say can have it personalized by the band, who are signing copies of the album during the virtual event.

Trivium, "Amongst the Shadows & the Stones"