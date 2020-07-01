Trivium’s Matt Heafy Rocks Cover From ‘The Witcher’ Netflix Series

Trivium's Matt Heafy has shown knack for delivering killer covers over the last few years and his latest pulls from the popular Netflix series, The Witcher. Heafy gives "Toss a Coin to Your Witcher" his best shot, providing a heavier edge to the song.

The track was already quite epic thanks to a more symphonic sound provided by composers Sonya Belousova and Giona Ostinelli. The pair stated initially, “The best part of scoring The Witcher is the constant stream of unlimited creative opportunities this unique and vast universe provides. We wrote and produced songs, folk tunes, dances and score, collaborated with virtuoso soloists and phenomenal artists, recorded unique historical instruments, many of which were crafted specifically for The Witcher, as well as personally performed and recorded over 60 instruments in order to create over eight hours of an exciting original soundtrack.”

As for Heafy, he starts off in the acoustic strumming style much like the original, but it's not long before his Trivium bandmate Alex Bent joins in on drums, bringing a little more heaviness to the cover. Add in chugging metal guitar and this is where it begins to veer off the version of the song that viewers of the Netflix series know. Have a listen to both versions below.

The Witcher follows the story of Geralt of Rivia, a mutated monster-hunter for hire. It's currently available on Netflix.

Matt Heafy, "Toss a Coin to Your Witcher"

"Toss a Coin to Your Witcher" Original