Trivium’s Matt Heafy Shares Gleeful Photo + Story of Meeting Rob Halford, Fans React

It’s always heartwarming when venerated musicians get to meet the legends who inspired them, especially when said legends are unexpectedly friendly and supportive. That’s precisely what happened to Trivium guitarist/vocalist Matt Heafy this past Friday (Dec. 9), when he was greeted backstage by indelible Judas Priest frontman Rob Halford.

You see, Trivium are currently in the midst of their international “Deadmen and Dragons Tour” (in support of In the Court of the Dragon, which Loudwire named as one of the 45 Best Rock + Metal Albums of 2021). That night, they – as well as Judas Priest – were playing at Knotfest Colombia; after Trivium finished their set, Heafy was hanging out backstage, where he caught a glimpse of Halford.

As Heafy humbly wrote on social media:

I never assume anyone knows me or my band. Today after an amazing show I was walking into catering and saw the living legend Rob Halford was backstage as well. I didn’t want to disturb him. He came up to me and gave me a big hug and said such wonderful things about our band and I - about our/ my hard work ethic and what we do. The rest is a bit of a blur. I will never forget that moment. Thank you to a lifelong hero of mine!! That is all. I am stunned and elated and blown away. I exist in this metal world because of legends like Rob Halford. Hail Judas Priest and Rob Halford!!!

In the accompanying photo, both men seem equally joyful as they give the requisite “devil horns” salute.

Naturally, Heafy’s post received hundreds of positive reactions from fans.

For instance, one Facebook user replied, “That’s the reward for your hard work!! Good for you!! I’m jealous!!” while someone on Twitter rejoiced: “The way you go about this world is inspiring and you deserve everything coming your way. I salute you my friend!” As for Instagram, one follower declared: “This is how I felt when we met haha.”

Even Lacuna Coil singer Cristina Scabbia responded to Heafy, commenting on Instagram: “He did the same to me at Ozzfest . . . he pays attention to everything around him. Such a great person, artist and frontman.”

You can see more social media reactions to Heafy’s posts below. Also, you can purchase tickets for the remaining dates on Trivium’s tour here.

Fans React to Matt Heafy Sharing Photo + Story of Meeting Rob Halford at Knotfest Colombia