After taking part in the "Metal Tour of the Year," Trivium are ready to jump back up to the top of the bill, putting together another impressive metal tour package that should keep seats filled through the fall. The band's "Deadmen and Dragons Tour" will find the band sharing the stage with Between the Buried and Me, Whitechapel and Khemmis.

The veteran rockers have put together quite an impressive run on the road, which should only continue to thrive once they get to expand their sets with this headline tour. Trivium are currently out in support of their 2021 effort, In the Court of the Dragon.

"Between the Buried and Me are the pioneers of mixing genres well before anyone else had," says frontman Matt Heafy. "BTBAM back in 2002 — on the impeccable self-titled album — showed that they were unapologetically ready to mix elements of death metal, melodic death metal, grindcore, power metal, prog, ethereal — at times beautiful — passages of melody. Their self-titled record was a massive influence on me; I was captivated by the immense mixture of so many styles. Through their combining of a vast range of sonics and soundscapes, they created a sound that is truly their own."

Guitarist Corey Beaulieu adds, "We're excited to have Whitechapel be a part of this amazing bill. It's been over 10 years since we toured together on the Shogun tour and seeing how the band has progressed over the years and added a killer melodic element to their brutal sound just makes it a perfect time to share the stage once again."

"Khemmis is one of my favorite new bands of the last few years, and when we were putting the tour together, I heavily advocated for having them on the bill," says bassist Paolo Gregoletto. "I think it's always a testament to a band's sound when you have trouble pinning a label to it — doom, melodic metal, thrash, death metal. With Khemmis, it's all in there and rocks hard. They are a 10/10 live band and did a great cover of 'Rainbow in the Dark,' so do not miss their set!"

The trek gets underway Oct. 2 in Boise, Idaho, wrapping on Nov. 10 in Los Angeles just a little over a month later. See all dates, cities and venues listed below. Tickets for the tour will go on sale this Friday (July 22) at 10AM local time. Trivium also have shows booked for September with Iron Maiden.

Trivium / Between the Buried and Me / Whitechapel / Khemmis 2022 Tour Dates

Roadrunner Records Roadrunner Records loading...

Oct. 2 — Boise, Idaho @ Revolution Concert House + Event Center

Oct. 3 — Portland, Ore. @ Roseland

Oct. 4 — Vancouver, British Columbia @ Vogue

Oct. 6 — Calgary, Alberta @ MacHall

Oct. 8 — Winnipeg, Manitoba @ Burton Cummings

Oct. 9 — St. Paul, Minn. @ MYTH

Oct. 11 — Madison, Wis. @ The Sylvee

Oct. 12 — Chicago, Ill. @ Radius

Oct. 14 — Nashville, Tenn. @ Marathon Music Hall

Oct. 15 — Atlanta, Ga. @ Buckhead Theatre

Oct. 16 — Orlando, Fla. @ House of Blues

Oct. 18 — Norfolk, Va. @ The Norva

Oct. 19 — Philadelphia, Pa. @ Franklin Music Hall

Oct. 21 — Cincinnati, Ohio @ The Andrew J Brady Music Center

Oct. 22 — Cleveland, Ohio @ House of Blues

Oct. 23 — Detroit, Mich. @ The Fillmore

Oct. 25 — Toronto, Ontario @ Rebel

Oct. 26 — Montreal, Quebec @ MTELUS

Oct. 28 — Boston, Mass. @ House of Blues

Oct. 29 — New York, N.Y. @ Palladium Times Square

Oct. 30 — Silver Spring, Md. @ The Fillmore

Oct. 31 — Charlotte, N.C. @ The Fillmore

Nov. 2 — St. Louis, Mo. @ The Pageant

Nov. 4 — Houston, Texas @ House of Blues

Nov. 5 — San Antonio, Texas @ The Aztec Theatre

Nov. 6 — Dallas, Texas @ South Side Ballroom

Nov. 8 — Albuquerque, N.M. @ Sunshine Theater

Nov. 9 — Phoenix, Ariz. @ The Van Buren

Nov. 10 — Los Angeles, Calif. @ The Wiltern