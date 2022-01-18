Trivium’s Matt Heafy Wants to Know What Tattoos He Should Get

Trivium's Matt Heafy is tattooed from just below his neck nearly all the way down to his knees. The lead singer/guitarist is now looking for ideas for his front suit piece to complete his full-body tattoo.

It's amazing that Matt Heafy got his very first tattoo in 2005, and now 17 years later, his entire back is almost completely covered in beautiful Japanese tattoos. The Trivium frontman was born in Iwakuni, Japan, and his mother is Japanese while his father is American.

He reached out to his Instagram followers to get some ideas for his front suit piece, explaining, "I need some ideas...I'm a ways away still - but what eventually should be the front suit piece I get? I'm torn between several classic Japanese legends, beasts, warriors... but maybe I'm overlooking one. What do you think?"

The vocalist also stated that his next tattoos will be on his lower legs. Looks like his Instagram followers have a lot of ideas for his front suit piece like:

Better throw an Oni into the mix!

The << In the court of the dragon >> cover

EXCLUSIVE: Matt Heafy butt pics leaked -- on his OWN page

Benkei with one of his 7 weapons?

Not sure if you have any hannya masks. Maybe one as a chest plate. Maybe a Samurai warrior skull on the other chest

Damnnnn you got a license to carry that dump truck?

In an interview with Tattoo.com he said that the music industry has "definitely made tattoos a more acceptable thing in popular culture" and "...before music became an 'industry' it was the ancient Japanese who influenced tattoos by turning them into an art form."

Matt Heafy also talked about his tattoos in the interview. The piece on his right arm was his first and is "Brian Bruno's representation of an early Japanese piece by Kitagawa Utamaro. It was called 'Acenseindg Dragon.' That was when our album Ascendancy was about to come out; it felt like the stars aligned."

Here are some shots of the Trivium frontman's tattoos: